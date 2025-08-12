Anteriad Celebrates Four-Year Streak on Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Companies List

Rye Brook, New York, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., revealed today that Anteriad made the 2025 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. With a three-year revenue growth rate of 140%, Anteriad secured spot #2942 on this prestigious ranking and #234 for companies headquartered in NY.

The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment— independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Anteriad celebrates its 4th consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 in the same year that it celebrates its 25th anniversary as a company. Anteriad continues to innovate and expand, providing data and AI-driven B2B marketing solutions to enterprises around the globe. In the past four years, Anteriad expanded its syndicated, custom, and offline intent audiences in the award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud beyond North America to include key markets across Europe and APAC, capturing consented intent insights in 11 languages with regional expertise in many regions. With over 10,000 standard intent topic selections, Anteriad is empowering marketers with a truly global ability to target audiences more precisely than ever.

“It is an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year in a row. High growth indicates a strong need, and we are proud to be among this list of companies that are delivering something in demand. This year’s theme of growth, resilience, and innovation embodies the approach Anteriad takes to delivering data and AI-driven solutions to help B2B marketers exceed their goals in a shifting market,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad.

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Anteriad

Anteriad empowers B2B marketers to get in front of their next customer faster through full-funnel marketing programs powered by responsible AI and deep human expertise. Our unique global data and award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud drive advanced analytics engagements, managed service multichannel brand and demand campaigns, programmatic audiences, and BDR-as-a-service programs. Ambitious marketers and agencies including ServiceNow, JustGlobal, Microsoft, KPMG, SHRM, and Lenovo trust our data-driven approach to maximize impact and ROI. Start creating your future today at anteriad.com

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.



Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.