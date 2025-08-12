AIBotics, Inc. Issues Mid-Year Shareholder Update Highlighting Corporate Progress, Technology Development, and Strategic Roadmap for Agentic AI Integration

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBotics, Inc. (“AIBotics" or the "Company") (OTC: AIBT), a subsidiary of Ehave (OTC: EHVVF) that develops and manages AI- and robotics-enhanced technologies, today announced an outline of its corporate progress, technology development, and a strategic roadmap for agentic AI integration in the last half of 2025.

Dear Shareholders,

As we reach the midpoint of 2025, I want to take a moment to reflect on our progress, share key developments, and outline how AIBotics is positioning itself to capitalize on one of the most transformative shifts of our time—agentic artificial intelligence.

This year has been one of foundation-building at AIBotics. While market conditions remain uncertain, and the innovation economy faces persistent headwinds, we’ve chosen to lean into our vision: to become a category leader in personal robotics and intelligent automation systems that learn, decide, and act on their own to deliver real-world value.

We have made meaningful progress on several fronts.

Commercial Development and Distribution of PHILL, Our Flagship Massage Robot

PHILL, our first-generation consumer wellness robot, is continuing to gain traction as we improve logistics and distribution to broaden market access. Our team has been refining packaging, fulfillment workflows, and support infrastructure to scale PHILL’s reach—while collecting invaluable user feedback to inform future iterations. This work is not just about improving PHILL. It’s about building a platform for intelligent personal robotics that will become smarter, more responsive, and more autonomous over time.

Agentic AI: The Future of Autonomous Systems

At the heart of our long-term strategy is agentic AI—a new generation of artificial intelligence capable of making independent decisions, managing complex tasks, and achieving defined outcomes without direct human intervention. Agentic AI systems represent a significant leap from today’s reactive, input-driven models. These systems plan, adapt, and act—on their own.

To accelerate our entry into this space, we recently signed an agreement with strategic partner UI Converge, a Singapore-based human-machine interface innovator. Together, we will co-develop a cutting-edge autonomous operating platform to power our next generation of robots and AI assistants. This collaboration will integrate intuitive UI with agentic capabilities to deliver human-centric automation solutions for healthcare, wellness, hospitality, and beyond.

Targeting a Q4 2025 Launch of Our Intelligent Assistant

As announced in our July 11 press release, we were targeting a Q2 2025 launch of our new intelligent assistant platform—built to complement PHILL and extend into broader applications. We have updated our timeline to target a Q4 2025 launch. This solution will mark a turning point for AIBotics: from a hardware-first company to an intelligence-first company, where software, decision-making engines, and continuous learning drive value and differentiation.

Focused R&D and Acquisition Strategy

In parallel with internal development, we are actively exploring acquisition targets that will expand our capabilities in agentic AI, edge computing, and multi-modal interaction. Our approach is disciplined and strategic: we are seeking technologies that complement our platform and accelerate time-to-market.

To support these initiatives, we are investing heavily in R&D with a focus on modularity, adaptability, and autonomous performance. Our goal is to embed intelligent autonomy into every product we design—and to do so in a way that is accessible, affordable, and impactful.

As a result of our laser focused R&D and acquisition strategy, AIBotics will not be proceeding with its letter of intent to acquire 100% of the capital stock of DigiTrax Entertainment Inc. The Company will continue to focus on robotics and developing products that use AI to solve real world problems.

The Market Opportunity

According to Statista, the global AI market is projected to reach $244.22 billion in 2025, growing at a 26.60% CAGR to over $1 trillion by 2031. Agentic AI—intelligence that acts—will be a major driver of this growth.

AIBotics is determined to be at the forefront of this wave. Our hardware roots, combined with a deepening AI software stack, give us a unique position to deliver autonomous systems that are both physically capable and cognitively advanced.

Key Initiatives for the Second Half of 2025:

Finalize the co-development framework with UI Converge for a human-centric agentic operating platform.

for a human-centric agentic operating platform. Expand logistics and e-commerce infrastructure to support broader distribution of PHILL in North America and Asia.

to support broader distribution of PHILL in North America and Asia. Accelerate R&D of our intelligent assistant platform ahead of its planned Q2 2025 launch.

platform ahead of its planned Q2 2025 launch. Identify and evaluate strategic acquisition targets in AI, robotics, and interface technologies.

in AI, robotics, and interface technologies. Advance internal agentic AI frameworks for real-world testing across personal, healthcare, and service environments.



In Closing

Our strategy is clear: build differentiated AI-powered products, deploy them at scale, and expand capabilities through intelligent autonomy. The world is entering a new era—one where machines don’t just respond, they reason. At AIBotics, we intend to position the Company as a potential leader in this transition.

We remain grateful for your belief in our mission. As always, your support is essential to the work we do and the future we are building.

With conviction and optimism,

Ben Kaplan

Chief Executive Officer

AIBotics, Inc. (OTC: AIBT)

