Bitget Wallet Names MOEW Mascot in Push Into AI and Education





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has named MOEW , a multi-chain meme token that began as a community project, as its official brand mascot, expanding the character's role into artificial intelligence and user education.

Launched in 2023 on the BASE blockchain and later deployed on Solana and TON, MOEW started as a lighthearted community token before becoming "Professor MOEW," a cartoon figure delivering blockchain tutorials on social media. Earlier this year, the character added AI capabilities, enabling it to provide token analysis, market sentiment tracking, and interactive tools such as a meme generator and chatbot.

The shift reflects a broader trend in Web3 where meme-driven intellectual property is evolving into functional, brand-aligned assets. Recent examples such as Pengu and Bonk show that community-originated tokens can develop into recognizable cultural touchpoints with practical applications. In Bitget Wallet's case, MOEW is being embedded directly into the app as a multi-platform AI agent.

"By turning a meme into a functional AI guide, we're aiming to make it easier for new users to navigate Web3, while providing more experienced users with timely insights and analysis. This initiative is part of our broader Crypto for Everyone effort to make decentralized tools more accessible to a global audience," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet.

Over the next year, MOEW's AI features are expected to include trading signal detection and cross-platform chatbot integration via Telegram and Discord. Within the Bitget Wallet app, it will lead the user onboarding program, using its AI layer to tailor guidance to each user's experience level, from initial wallet setup and security practices to more advanced onchain activities.

The $MOEW token will continue to operate with its community participating in new AI-enabled features as they are introduced. Bitget Wallet says this approach is intended to maintain the project's grassroots identity while expanding its role in user support and education.

