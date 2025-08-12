HelixIntel Unveils Novel Industry and Insurer-Powered Template Library

Verified Template Library streamlines operations and enhances safety with insurer- and industry-standard maintenance workflows.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelixIntel today announced the launch of its new Template Library, a centralized, intelligent hub for sharing verified maintenance workflows across the facilities ecosystem. Designed for operations and maintenance teams, this upgrade empowers them with expert-backed action, promoting the use of critical knowledge and aligning day-to-day operations with industry standards.

Supported by insurance partners, trade associations, equipment manufacturers, and field experts, the Template Library offers a growing collection of Verified Templates for key workflows such as safety inspections, seasonal preparation, and emergency preparedness. The feature facilitates an exchange of experience between teams, encouraging collaboration and ongoing improvement.

“This launch is about helping facilities unlock the collective knowledge of the industry,” said Adam Weiss, Vice President of Engineering and Product at HelixIntel. “Teams no longer need to start from scratch. With this library, we’re scaling knowledge and shared workflows that benefit everyone, from technicians on the ground to insurers and OEMs invested in long-term facility and equipment performance.”

These ready-to-use templates are immediately actionable, customizable, and designed to embed preventive maintenance and risk reduction into daily operations. They save time, promote compliance, and reduce costly equipment failures.

Meeting a Market Moment

With tens of thousands of skilled technicians retiring each year, operations knowledge is at risk of disappearing. Similarly, a new technology-driven generation is quickly emerging and can utilize the Template Library to preserve and apply expertise that may have otherwise been lost.

The templates available reflect real-world experience and standards, making HelixIntel a bridge between industry standards and execution in the field.

Why It Matters

Decentralized Standardization : HelixIntel gives the facilities industry a platform to learn from each other and rapidly deploy industry standards.

: HelixIntel gives the facilities industry a platform to learn from each other and rapidly deploy industry standards. Capturing Best Practices : HelixIntel brings structure to institutional knowledge by memorializing processes, making them repeatable and measurable.

: HelixIntel brings structure to institutional knowledge by memorializing processes, making them repeatable and measurable. Insurance Alignment : Insurers can publish checklists that help policyholders reduce risk and costs.

: Insurers can publish checklists that help policyholders reduce risk and costs. Scalable Adoption: Whether overseeing a single site or multiple facilities, teams can roll out consistent processes with a few clicks, saving hours and reducing variability.

The Template Library is now live and available to all HelixIntel users through the platform’s website and mobile application.

Not a HelixIntel user? Schedule a demo today to learn more.

About HelixIntel

HelixIntel, based in Buffalo, NY, is a leading provider of Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) designed to help insurance partners and their policyholders proactively manage risk. By digitizing maintenance workflows and enabling preventive strategies, HelixIntel empowers facilities teams to reduce claims, extend asset life, and improve operational efficiency. The platform is SOC 2 Type 2 certified and built to support insurers in delivering added value, driving safer behaviors, and strengthening long-term customer relationships.

Media Contact:

Tia Dabney

Director of Partnership Marketing

tia.dabney@helixintel.com