PAC Machinery Unveils Next-Gen Packaging Innovations at PACK EXPO: Sustainable Bagging Systems and Robotic Integration Take Center Stage

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for an exciting showcase of packaging innovation as PAC Machinery brings a powerful lineup of a dozen advanced packaging machines to PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Attendees will experience the debut of two all-new automatic baggers that support both paper and poly materials for sustainable packaging, plus two fully integrated bagging and robotic picking systems that redefine automation. Several machines will also feature cutting-edge technology updates, making PAC’s booth at (W-2344) a must-visit destination for companies seeking smarter, greener, and faster packaging solutions. Pack Expo is September 29-October 1, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada.

This year, PAC Machinery is proud to be recognized as a 30-Year PMMI Member Legacy Exhibitor, celebrating three decades of continuous innovation and participation in the packaging industry’s premier event and its going to be a fascinating exhibit!

“At this year’s show, we’re excited to unveil our theme of ‘Flexible Sustainability,’ which gives companies the power to run both paper and plastic on the same machine,” said Greg Berguig, President of PAC Machinery. “It’s a future-proof approach to packaging — and with our robotics integrations making a big splash, we’re showing what’s truly possible when automation meets versatility and the latest technologies.”

PAC Machinery is redefining what’s possible in packaging with the launch of its ‘Flexible Sustainability’ lineup — systems built to run both curbside recyclable paper and plastic with up to 100% recycled content. On display at PACK EXPO will be standout machines like the new Rollbag® R985 and Rollbag® R3200 Paper Baggers, designed to help companies stay ahead of regulations and shifting consumer demands. With one of the most diverse equipment lineups at the show, PAC invites attendees to explore the future of flexible packaging, all in one booth.

PAC Machinery will also spotlight two innovative robotic integrations developed in partnership with MSD Sales and CMES Robotics. One system pairs the compact Rollbag® R785 with a robotic kitting solution from MSD, designed for high-precision part handling and packaging. The second features the new Rollbag® R3200 Paper Bagging System integrated with CMES’s AI-driven piece picking technology, offering a sustainable, high-speed automation solution. Both demos showcase how to combine smart robotics with PAC’s proven bagging equipment to deliver greater efficiency, flexibility, and eco-conscious performance on the packaging line.

PAC Machinery invites attendees to experience one of the most comprehensive and forward-thinking packaging exhibits at PACK EXPO 2025. From automation and sustainability to advanced technology and materials, Booth W-2344 will be packed with innovations designed to meet the challenges of today—and tomorrow.

NEW FOR THE 2025 EXHIBIT

Rollbag ® 985 Auto Bagger a unique, compact tabletop automatic bagger that can package with both curbside recyclable paper or poly bag material.

https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/rollbag-r985-tabletop-automatic-paper-bagger-paper-or-poly/



6800CS Side Sealer with In Zone Labeler – All-electric system that will horizontally bag and label the first bag out. Works with 2x2 product labels up to 4x6 shipping labels. Use clear poly film or white/grey coex mailer film.

https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/clamco-6800cs-and-6800cs-xl-automatic-side-seal-shrink-wrapper/



Rollbag ® R3200 Fulfillment Paper Automatic Baggers A NEW innovative bagger that offers the flexibility to choose between PAC’s patented Fiberflex® curbside recyclable paper mailers and poly mailers made with up to 100% recycled resins. R3200 Fulfillment Paper was entered for the PMMI 2024 Technology Excellence Award competition for “New Sustainable Innovation.”

https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/rollbag-r3200-r3200xl-fulfillment-paper-automatic-bagger/



PVG Industrial Vacuum Sealer considered the industry standard industrial vacuum impulse sealer. Comes standard with gas flush for modified atmosphere packaging, bi-active seal bars for top and bottom heat during sealing, and independent vacuum, gas, seal, and cool timers. Shown with an upgraded PLC and NEW Touchscreen HMI.

Automatic Baggers

Rollbag ® R785 The all-electric R785 tabletop poly bagger is a compact, industrial-grade packaging solution built for multi-shift use. It runs up to 40 bags per minute and handles pre-opened bags up to 12" wide by 20" long. Equipped with a thermal transfer printer, it supports direct-to-bag printing with various label software options. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/rollbag-r785-all-electric-automatic-bagger/

Rollbag ® R3200XL Automatic Bagger The largest model in our bagger allows users to package items with bags up to 22” W X 36”L. It will be shown with poly tubing that makes a bag to the products length reducing waste and saving money. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/rollbag-r3200-and-r3200xl/

Materials for Automatic Baggers Get a competitive edge with our packaging materials for any brand of automatic bagger featuring custom, stock and eco-friendly bag options for any bagging machine, including PAC’s Fiberflex® curbside recyclable paper and NEW Bar Code Blocking Bags for Amazon fulfillment bagging. https://www.pacmachinery.com/bags-and-materials/



Flow Wrapper

PAC FW 400F Flow Wrapper - This entry-level flow wrapper is capable of speeds up to 120 packages/min (up to 180 packs/min on twin jaw version). The unit will be shown with our deluxe adjustable former for curbside recyclable paper

https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/pac-fw-400f-flow-wrapper/

Shrink Wrapper

Clamco 4C Combo - Heavy Duty Combo Shrink Wrap System combines an L-bar sealer with a shrink tunnel in one robust, compact unit.

https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/clamco-4c-and-6c-combo-shrink-wrappers/

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag, Headquartered in San Rafael, California with an additional manufacturing facilities in Berea, OH and Milwaukee, WI. PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901.



