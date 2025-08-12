HYCU® R-Cloud™ for iManage Cloud Now Generally Available

Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, announced the general availability of HYCU R-Cloud™ for iManage Cloud. This milestone follows a successful early access program launched in partnership with iManage, empowering legal, accounting, and professional services firms to protect critical knowledge work with automated, customer-controlled backups.

Built exclusively for iManage Cloud and delivered through HYCU’s R-Cloud platform, the solution allows organizations to store immutable backup copies of their iManage data in their own storage environments, whether for compliance, governance, or peace of mind. This allows customers the ability to recover anything from a single document to an entire library in just one click, including metadata and permissions, all from a unified interface with no scripting or manual exports required.

“As organizations become more reliant on cloud applications like iManage, the need for tailored, resilient data protection has never been more urgent,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “HYCU R-Cloud for iManage Cloud is purpose-built to solve this challenge. We’re giving customers complete control over their data, with the flexibility to meet evolving security, governance, and recovery needs, without complexity.”

The official launch of HYCU R-Cloud for iManage Cloud marks a critical step forward in the strategic partnership between HYCU and iManage, which began in 2024 with the goal of helping legal and professional services firms protect their most sensitive data from human error, ransomware, or accidental loss.

“iManage is highly committed to provide end-to-end cyber resiliency across our platform. We’re excited to work with HYCU to bring this solution to all iManage Cloud customers,” said Neil Araujo, CEO, iManage. “HYCU enhances the trusted enterprise-grade resiliency and security of iManage Cloud by giving customers who need more control the ability to design their backup architecture in a way that supports their specific business and compliance objectives. It’s about choice without compromise.”

Klein Hornig LLP, a leading law firm centered on affordable housing and community development, is already preparing to deploy the generally available solution. As a long-time user of both HYCU and iManage, Christopher Cummings, Director of IT and Operations at the firm, sees it as a natural evolution in their data protection strategy.

“iManage is essential to how our legal teams work, and we’ve trusted HYCU for years to simplify and strengthen our backup operations,” said Cummings. “Now, with HYCU R-Cloud for iManage Cloud, we get an added layer of resilience, our data, our storage, our control. It’s the assurance we need without added complexity.”

HYCU R-Cloud for iManage Cloud is now available on the HYCU Marketplace. The solution supports granular recovery, customizable retention policies, and ransomware-proof backups stored in customer-owned cloud environments including AWS, Azure, Wasabi, and others.

Meet HYCU at ILTACON 2025 at Booth #426

HYCU will be showcasing R-Cloud for iManage Cloud live at ILTACON 2025, along with full findings from recent research of legal sector IT leaders (See related release: “HYCU Shares Key Findings from Legal and Professional Services Research and Showcase R-Cloud Platform at ILTACON 2025.”) ILTACON, hosted by the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) runs from August 10–14 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

For more information on HYCU, visit www.hycu.com, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, and YouTube.

###

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the#1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

Attachment