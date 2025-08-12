Pet Grooming Services Market to Surpass USD 12.05 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Pet Ownership and Humanization Trends – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Grooming Services Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Pet Grooming Services Market was valued at USD 6.33 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.05 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.42% from 2024 to 2032. The U.S. market, which represented over 31% of global revenue in 2023 with a value of USD 2.00 billion, is forecasted to achieve USD 4.03 billion by 2032 at a strong 8.4% CAGR.

This robust growth is driven by the ongoing “pet humanization” trend, the rising adoption of premium grooming products, expansion of mobile pet spas, and increased demand for specialized services such as skin treatments, aromatherapy baths, and breed-specific styling.





Market Overview

Pet grooming services have evolved from basic bathing and trimming to luxury, health-focused experiences that mirror the human wellness industry. From spa-style salons to AI-driven pet health check-ups during grooming sessions, service providers are innovating to cater to pet owners who see their pets as family.

The U.S. remains a global trendsetter in pet grooming, driven by high pet ownership rates, disposable income growth, and urban lifestyles that encourage professional grooming. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific are catching up quickly due to the surge in pet adoption and rising awareness of hygiene and wellness for companion animals.

Pet Grooming Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 6.33 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 12.05 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.42% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Service Type

Massage/Spa & Others category achieved the largest share in the market during 2023, owing to expanding awareness regarding pet wellness and luxury grooming. It had a 38% share of the worldwide market for this segment. Services may also include grooming services aimed at enhancing the pet's physical and emotional well-being, such as de-shedding treatments, skin conditioning, aromatherapy, etc.

By Delivery Channel

In 2023, commercial facilities would lead the pack, accounting for approximately 61% of revenue share, led by salons, veterinary clinics, and pet boutiques. These are standardized, professionally managed centers, and there is a quality assurance that many urban pet parents prefer.

By Pet Type

In 2023, dogs will maintain the lead of pet grooming services with a share of 82%. Across the breeds, this can be due to their high grooming needs, and that there are many services and products available specifically for dogs.

Regional Analysis

North America was the largest market for pet grooming services in 2023, facilitated by the U.S. having a well-developed pet care industry and demand for premium service offerings. It has a highly organized consumer base and covers a huge portion of the pet grocery market. Escalating demand for premium and personalized grooming solutions, in sync with the incorporation of advanced technologies, including booking apps and AI-powered health assessments, is further strengthening the stronghold of the region.

The Asia-Pacific region will expand most rapidly through 2032. A rapid increase in pet adoption and humanization trends is being observed in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Urbanization and nuclear families are on the increase, which is driving higher spending on animal health. This has led to more local startups learning to break into the space and international players diversifying the range of services they offer, with tiered grooming packages and loyalty programs for newbie pet parents.

Unique USP Sections to Add in the Report

Subscription & Loyalty Program Trends- Exploration on how Nothing But Pets, Serendipity, Pretty Tails are using subscription models, annual packages, and pet loyalty programs to enhance customer retention.

Exploration on how Nothing But Pets, Serendipity, Pretty Tails are using subscription models, annual packages, and pet loyalty programs to enhance customer retention. Tech-Enabled Grooming Innovations – A look at app-based bookings, grooming wearables, AI coat analysis tools, and the digitization of customer experience.

A look at app-based bookings, grooming wearables, AI coat analysis tools, and the digitization of customer experience. Sustainability in Pet Grooming- The introduction on eco-friendly grooming products, water-saving grooming tools, and the green certification programs.

The introduction on eco-friendly grooming products, water-saving grooming tools, and the green certification programs. Impact of Pet Insurance on Grooming Uptake- Exploration of how pet insurance plans covering grooming are influencing service demand.

Exploration of how pet insurance plans covering grooming are influencing service demand. Behavioural Grooming & Anxiety Management – Treatments and techniques used to keep pets groomed, especially those with behavioral issues, calming methods, or sedation-free.

Treatments and techniques used to keep pets groomed, especially those with behavioral issues, calming methods, or sedation-free. Pet Owner Demographics and Spending Behavior- Deep-dive into grooming spending patterns by age group, pet ownership type (first-time vs. experienced), and urban vs. rural consumers.

Deep-dive into grooming spending patterns by age group, pet ownership type (first-time vs. experienced), and urban vs. rural consumers. Grooming Franchising & Franchise Performance Benchmarking- Analysis of franchise-driven models and key metrics that influence franchisee success and scalability in grooming service chains.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Pet Grooming Services Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Service Type

6. Pet Grooming Services Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Pet Type

7. Pet Grooming Services Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Delivery Channel

8. Pet Grooming Services Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Analyst Recommendations

11. Assumptions

12. Disclaimer

13. Appendix

