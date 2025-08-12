Lucasys Recognized Again on Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed today that Lucasys, the leading provider of tax technology and technology-enabled services for regulated utilities, has been named once again to the annual Inc. 5000 list for 2025, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“The Lucasys team is excited to be recognized again as one of America’s fastest-growing companies. Lucasys’ best-in-class software solutions and technology-enabled services have been adopted by over twenty leading energy and utility companies in North America, and the marketplace momentum is significant. Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the incredible success of our customers and industry-leading solutions delivered by our team. With the recent addition of Tax Provision to the Lucasys Income Tax Suite, we look forward to building on the momentum, delivering fast, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to more of North America’s top enterprises.”

-Vadim Lantukh, Co-founder and CEO of Lucasys

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision. These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

-Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc.

Lucasys’ inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list comes at a time of growth for the company, which experienced tremendous growth from 2021 to 2024. Through its solutions, Lucasys has empowered businesses to streamline accounting and tax operations, adopt modern software solutions, and build internal expertise in mission-critical accounting and tax functions. Lucasys continues to accelerate on its mission to deliver fast, reliable, and cost-efficient solutions for North American energy and utility companies.

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.)

About Lucasys

Lucasys delivers software and technology-enabled services to empower finance, accounting, and tax professionals in asset-intensive industries to optimize the financial performance of their fixed assets and proactively meet changing regulatory and compliance requirements. With a core focus on rate-regulated utilities and energy companies, Lucasys provides the industry and domain expertise these organizations require to meet their business objectives. To learn more about Lucasys, visit www.lucasys.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Lucasys

Contact: Tommy Ferguson, CMO, Lucasys

1-844-582-2797

contact@lucasys.com