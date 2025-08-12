Mutare and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Multi-Layered Voice Security Solutions to the Public Sector

CHICAGO and RESTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutare, the authority in voice security, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under this agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Mutare’s Master Government Aggregator®, making Mutare’s next generation Voice Traffic Filter (VTF) solution available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"Public Sector agencies, entrusted with sensitive data and critical infrastructure, cannot afford to leave their voice channels exposed," said Chuck French, Chief Growth Officer at Mutare. "Our Voice Traffic Filter is purpose-built to block malicious and nuisance calls at the network edge—before they reach a human target. This partnership with Carahsoft will enable Government agencies to have better access to our crucial solutions."

The threat landscape has evolved dramatically. Voice phishing (vishing) attacks have increased significantly, with threat actors leveraging Generative AI to clone voices, create deepfake calls and execute devastating social engineering campaigns. Many agencies remain unprepared and unaware that effective technical solutions for voice security exist.

Mutare's VTF has emerged as a powerful and practical defense available against these evolving threats. The VTF operates as a technical control, unlike some defenses that rely on employees to spot and stop threats. The VTF is automated, proactive, precise and immune to the social engineering techniques that bypass human judgment.

"Mutare provides agencies with an innovative approach to protecting the voice channel, including collaborative solutions, enterprise telephony and contact centers," said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. "Mutare's VTF solution aligns with evolving Government security mandates, helping agencies secure critical voice infrastructure against voice phishing, social engineering, spoofed calls, voice spam storms and GenAI-based voice cyberattacks. We look forward to working with Mutare and our reseller partners to deliver these critical security solutions to the Public Sector."

Mutare’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 590-7110 or Mutare@carahsoft.com. Explore Mutare’s solutions here.

Mutare is the Authority in Voice Security. As an innovator with over 35 years in voice technology, we deliver the industry’s most powerful solution for protection against today’s most dangerous voice-based threats —including vishing, social engineering, spoofed calls, spam storms, and GenAI-powered attacks. Our flagship Voice Firewall (Voice Traffic Filter) applies multi-layered intelligence at the network edge to eliminate unwanted voice traffic before it reaches the human endpoint. Enterprise-class solutions for voicemail and notifications complete our software offering. Deployed across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments, Mutare solutions integrate seamlessly into existing voice, collaboration, and contact center ecosystems to strengthen overall security posture and reduce risk.

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

