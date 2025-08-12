API Testing Market Size to Surpass USD 10.59 Billion by 2032, Owing to Accelerated Adoption of DevOps and Agile Practices | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The API Testing Market was USD 2.32 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10.59 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.9% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.

Rising Demand for Cloud-Native and Microservices Validation Accelerates API Testing Market Growth

The API testing market is expanding at an unprecedented pace, driven by its adoption across diverse industry verticals such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, and IT & telecom. As organizations transition to cloud-native architectures and microservices, the need for API testing tools that can comprehensively validate functionality, performance, and security becomes critical. Vendors such as Postman, Tricentis qTest, and SmartBear ReadyAPI continue to innovate with automation capabilities, CI/CD integration, and AI-driven analytics.





The U.S. API Testing Market was valued at USD 0.65 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.71 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.58% from 2025 to 2032. The country’s strong IT infrastructure, presence of numerous tech companies, and early adoption of cloud computing and microservices architecture underpin its leading position in the global market. Rising adoption of DevOps and Agile methodologies drives demand for automated, continuous API testing tools.

Key Players:

Micro Focus Silk Test

Celigo

RapidAPI

Tricentis qTest

Postman

API Fortress

BlazeMeter

Parasoft SOAtest

SmartBear ReadyAPI

Sauce Labs

API Testing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.32 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 10.59 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20.9% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Application (Web API Testing, Mobile API Testing, Database API Testing, SOA API Testing, Cloud API Testing)

• By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based)

• By Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing)

• By Test Category (Functional Testing, Performance Testing, Security Testing, Compliance Testing)

• By Tool (Open-source, Commercial, SaaS)

Segment Analysis

By Application

The Web API Testing Encryption segment commanded 43.42% of revenue in 2024, primarily due to rising demand for secure data transfers, especially in finance and healthcare. Leading vendors like SmartBear and Postman have embedded advanced encryption validation capabilities, ensuring compliance with stringent data privacy laws. The Mobile API Testing segment is set to grow at a remarkable 25.24% CAGR, driven by mobile app proliferation, 5G rollout, and the need for flawless user experiences.

By Deployment

On-premises deployment led the market with a 35.52% share in 2024, preferred by industries like banking and healthcare for strict control over sensitive data and compliance. However, cloud-based deployment is the fastest-growing segment at a 24.69% CAGR, thanks to scalability, cost efficiency, and CI/CD integration benefits, particularly valuable for remote and distributed teams.

By Industry Vertical

In 2024, the IT and Telecom sector led the API testing market with a 52.09% share, driven by rapid digital transformation and the need for reliable API performance, exemplified by initiatives like Ericsson’s Network API joint venture. The Healthcare sector is set to grow fastest at a 38.32% CAGR, fueled by API integration in EHRs and telemedicine. Strict data privacy, regulatory compliance, and specialized solutions from providers like Parasoft and Tricentis are accelerating healthcare’s API testing adoption.

By Test Category

In 2024, Functional Testing led the API testing market with a 65.32% share, ensuring APIs function correctly and integrate seamlessly, critical as organizations adopt microservices architectures. Tools like SoapUI and Postman support comprehensive testing. Security Testing is projected to grow fastest at a 27.25% CAGR, driven by rising API vulnerabilities and data breaches. Vendors such as SmartBear offer advanced security testing solutions, meeting the growing need for compliance, data protection, and defense against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

By Tool

In 2024, Commercial API testing tools held a 46.40% market share, offering enterprise-grade features, robust support, and seamless integration. Solutions from Tricentis and Micro Focus cater to large-scale testing needs, with organizations investing in reliable tools to ensure quality and compliance. The SaaS-based API testing segment is set to grow fastest at a 25.40% CAGR, driven by demand for scalable, cost-effective solutions. Platforms like Postman and Katalon enable continuous, collaborative testing, aligning with agile, DevOps, and cloud-native development trends.

North America Leads API Testing Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America holds 35.63% of market revenue, driven by advanced technology adoption, early DevOps integration, and strong digital infrastructure, with the U.S. leading through major tech investments and key players like SmartBear and Postman. Europe grows steadily, supported by digital transformation and GDPR compliance, with Germany as its largest IT market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, propelled by mobile app growth, fintech, e-commerce, and IT modernization, with India at the forefront. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America also expand steadily, driven by cloud adoption, smart city initiatives, and technology investments in nations such as the UAE and Brazil.

Recent Developments

November 2024 – Tricentis launched qTest Copilot, a generative AI assistant, along with ShiftSync, enhancing test management, analytics, and collaboration for faster software delivery.

January 2024 – RapidAPI introduced Search Term Insights, enabling users to analyze consumer API search trends, optimize API Hub offerings, and make data-driven product improvements.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

API Test Environment Statistics – enables you to analyze the distribution of cloud-based versus on-premises environments, average APIs managed per enterprise, and configuration patterns that influence testing tool adoption and infrastructure investment strategies.

enables you to analyze the distribution of cloud-based versus on-premises environments, average APIs managed per enterprise, and configuration patterns that influence testing tool adoption and infrastructure investment strategies. Test Automation Coverage – helps you measure the proportion of automated versus manual API test suites, uncovering gaps in CI/CD integration and opportunities to improve speed, accuracy, and scalability of testing processes.

helps you measure the proportion of automated versus manual API test suites, uncovering gaps in CI/CD integration and opportunities to improve speed, accuracy, and scalability of testing processes. Shift-Left & DevOps Integration Metrics – allows you to track the depth of API testing adoption within early development cycles, showing its impact on defect reduction, faster release cycles, and software quality improvements.

allows you to track the depth of API testing adoption within early development cycles, showing its impact on defect reduction, faster release cycles, and software quality improvements. API Test Volume & Execution Frequency – provides insights into API call loads, test run intervals, and peak execution patterns to support performance optimization and cost-efficient infrastructure scaling.

provides insights into API call loads, test run intervals, and peak execution patterns to support performance optimization and cost-efficient infrastructure scaling. Functional vs Security Test Coverage Trends – identifies the dominance of functional testing and the rapid rise of security testing demand, guiding strategic investment in areas with heightened API vulnerability risks.

identifies the dominance of functional testing and the rapid rise of security testing demand, guiding strategic investment in areas with heightened API vulnerability risks. Deployment & Tool Adoption Insights – highlights trends in on-premises versus cloud deployments, commercial versus SaaS tools, and the market leadership of platforms like Postman, SmartBear, and Tricentis.

highlights trends in on-premises versus cloud deployments, commercial versus SaaS tools, and the market leadership of platforms like Postman, SmartBear, and Tricentis. Regional Testing Readiness & Compliance Risk Index – evaluates API testing maturity across regions, mapping growth hotspots such as Asia-Pacific and compliance-heavy markets like Europe to inform regional expansion and localization strategies.

