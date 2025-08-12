Smart Baby Monitor Market Size to Grow USD 3.22 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.25% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Baby Monitor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Smart Baby Monitor Market size was valued at USD 1.71 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.22 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.25% during 2025-2032.”

Driving Innovation in Smart Baby Monitors: Safety, Connectivity, and Advanced Features Fuel Market Growth

The Smart Baby Monitor Market is expanding rapidly due to the increasing awareness among parents for infant safety, adoption of connected devices, and technological developments in IoT and AI. The features, such as real-time video, cry detection, temperature sensing, and night vision, offers convenience and peace of mind to the tech-savvy caregivers. The smart home penetration in North America and Europe due to urbanization, higher disposable incomes, and high smart home penetration further increases the demand. In the context of rising concern for cybersecurity, manufactures are more focused on the secure connectivity and compliance with safety standards to gain the confidence of the consumers. Innovations, such as intelligent cry detection and WiFi-free monitoring solutions ensure accuracy and privacy and cater to the needs of the safety-conscious families. For instance, Jartoo had launched the WiFi-free Smart Cry Sensor Baby Monitor that features HD 2K video. Additionally, far infrared heater blanket has been launched for enhanced comfort.

Smart Baby Monitor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.71 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.22 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.25% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Audio & Video and Tracking Device)

• By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product

The audio & video segment in 2024 held the largest share of over 63% of the market, as parents want to see real-time visualization of the baby, night vision, two-way audio, and HD streaming. These monitors help you monitor your baby remotely through

The Tracking Device segment is expected to influence the growth the fastest between 2025 & 2032 developing a CAGR of 13.15% as they generate a need for health and movement monitoring, alongside sleep tracking, temperature sensors, and integration within commercials through wearables.

By Distribution Channel

Offline segment accounted for approximately 69% of global market share in 2024 due to consumers' confidence in physical stores and their preference for a face-to-face product demonstration before purchasing a smart baby monitor. Parents gravitate towards reliable child care product in stores and the hands-on experience, expertise and less waiting to buy are some common reasons.

From 2025 to 2032, the Online segment is projected to accumulate a commendable CAGR of 14.96%, owing to the ecommerce boom, product availability, competitive pricing, and home delivery of products, enticing tech savvy parents to purchase smart monitors from online platforms.

Regional Insights Driving Growth in the Smart Baby Monitor Market

North America dominated global smart baby monitor and held 44% revenue share in 2024, owing to high adoption of smart homes, robust technology infrastructure and emphasis on safety of child; U.S was the largest contributor.

The fastest growth in terms of 2025-2032 CAGR is anticipated in Asia-Pacific (9.94%), driven by climbing birth rates, urbanization, and disposable incomes in China and India.

Europe is on a growth path driven by Germany, UK, and France supported by regulatory standards and connected parenting demand. The LATAM and MEA markets are growing slowly but steadily in terms of urbanization, birth rates, and growing e-commerce access, supported and propelled by the respective growth of the middle class and local distributors.

Recent Developments:

In July 2025, Motorola Nursery VM85 Connect baby monitor offers excellent video quality, strong night vision, and seamless smartphone connectivity at a competitive price. Quick to set up in under 10 minutes, it’s a reliable, user-friendly option for modern parents.

In July 2025, NETGEAR has launched its most affordable WiFi 7 mesh system, the Orbi 370 Series, offering ultra-fast speeds up to 5Gbps and seamless whole-home coverage. Designed for modern households, it combines performance, security, and value with easy scalability and sleek design.

