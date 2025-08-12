From Pre-Escalation to Drone Neutralization: Wrap Technologies Unveils Drone Counter-UAS R&D Program, Repurposing BolaWrap® 150 for First-of-Its-Kind Modular Delivery System





MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a recognized innovator in public safety technology, today announced a highly anticipated research and development initiative to adapt the Company’s BolaWrap® 150 technology into the counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) market. The first concept in this initiative—Wrap-Merlin 1—is a modular, drone-mounted payload designed to entangle and neutralize hostile drones mid-flight without the prohibitive costs of missiles or single-use interceptors.

Wrap-Merlin 1 mounts one to six BolaWrap® 150 cassettes onto an FPV drone platform, integrated with a remote deployment mechanism and first-person-view targeting system. This configuration allows FPV pilots to locate, engage, and disable hostile drones mid-flight using a lightweight, multi-engagement payload, designed to provide a decisive, low-cost multi-engagement intercept option in environments where UAS threats are increasingly common.

“Wrap-Merlin 1 is expected to transform the BolaWrap® 150 from a ground-based tool into an airborne defensive asset,” said Michael Brown, Vice President of Products at Wrap. “It’s designed to be adaptable, deployable in short order, and reloadable—offering operators a cost-effective alternative to current counter-drone solutions.”

Designed for Defense and Allied Operations

Wrap-Merlin 1 is engineered for integration into Department of Defense (“DoD”) Blue UAS-approved platform, allied drone systems, and commercial security operations. Its open-architecture design supports NATO-aligned and commercial FPV drone platforms via standard FPV interfaces, enabling seamless data and control integration across most platforms. A 3D-printable mounting system allows for rapid customization of payload size, deployment sequence, and platform integration. Mission-specific configurations can be fielded in days, not months—addressing urgent operational needs for both domestic agencies and forward-deployed forces.

Reloadable, Scalable, and Field-Ready

Unlike traditional C-UAS solutions that rely on costly single-use interceptors or expendable drones, Wrap-Merlin 1 is expected to deliver:

Multiple engagements per sortie for extended mission coverage

for extended mission coverage Seamless compatibility with existing drone fleets without major retrofits

with existing drone fleets without major retrofits Rapid adaptability to evolving threats via modular payload swaps

to evolving threats via modular payload swaps Effective against advanced threats, including those using fiber-optic command and control (C2) links and autonomous platforms specifically engineered to defeat traditional electronic warfare measures.

This combination has the potential to enable sustained aerial defense operations at a fraction of the cost of conventional systems, making it ideal for defense agencies, border security, and critical infrastructure protection.

Path to Deployment and International Reach

Wrap-Merlin 1 is entering development testing in both C-UAS testing environments and live battlefield environments to refine multi-engagement performance, enhance current capabilities with rapid iterative design, and ensure full interoperability across platforms.

Leveraging Wrap’s proven BolaWrap® manufacturing infrastructure, the Company plans to move rapidly from development to production and position Wrap-Merlin 1 for near-term commercialization in both the DOD and global defense markets.

A High-Growth Market Opportunity

The global counter-UAS market is projected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2023 to over $6.8 billion by 20301, driven by rising incidents of drone incursions over military, government, and critical infrastructure sites. By adapting its existing BolaWrap® platform for aerial applications, Wrap has the potential to gain an immediate, cost-efficient entry point into the defense sector—an addressable market segment with strong funding momentum from both the U.S. Department of Defense and allied governments.

“This marks an entirely new application for BolaWrap technology,” said Jared Novick, President of Wrap. “By taking our proven Kevlar-corded system into the air, we’re addressing an urgent need in drone defense with a capability that we believe is affordable, adaptable, and immediately relevant to both domestic and international missions.”

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads the world in pre-escalation and beyond, providing law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident.

This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and give officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is a not pain-based- compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate—instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ equips officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, leading to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision seamlessly captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring with operational security, regulatory compliance, and superior video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES boasts seamless cloud integration and strictly adheres to Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance requirements and GSA schedule contracts requirements. Crucially, unlike many competitor devices manufactured overseas in foreign, non-compliant, and possibly hostile regions, WrapVision is built right here in North America today, with a critical made-in-America roadmap by the end of 2025. This track ensures unparalleled data integrity and eliminates critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

