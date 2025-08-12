Network Management System Market to Hit USD 21.54 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network Management System Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Network Management System Market size was valued at USD 10.27 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 21.54 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.70% during 2025-2032.”

Cloud and AI Adoption Accelerates Growth in Network Management Systems

Telecommunication providers also transitioning to cloud-native and AI-enabled infrastructure have led to a powerful and innovative impetus in the NMS market. Running real-time traffic and management of performance and security in diverse 5G, LTE-A, Open RAN and multi-cloud environments now drives the need for NxM and by extension dynamic, high-performing NMS platforms able to transfer this protocol stack behavior into the network ecosystem under management. Such updates are part of a broader overhaul of telecom network architecture, intending to build a predictive maintenance-oriented, low-downtime, and agile lifecycle management architecture for telecom. Dell has made a well-timed announcement in this regard by unveiling an end-to-end AI-driven, complete network monitoring and cloud transformation program with intelligent, scalable networks with optimized servers, lifecycle services, and certification support to stress on the significance of the NMS (Network Management System) within the modern telecom ecosystems.

Network Management System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 10.27 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 21.54 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.70% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component(Solutions, Services)

• By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud-Based)

• By Enterprises(Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises)

• By Vertical(IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Media & communication, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component

In 2024, the Solutions segment accounted for 68% of the network management system (NMS) market as demand rises for centralized monitoring, automation trimming for NMS and real-time visibility across hybrid IT environments. The burgeoning cloud, AI, and IoT domains have increased the demand for integrated and extensible solutions.

It is expected that the Services segment will witness the highest growth rate during 2025–2032 (11.47% CAGR), driven by increasing need for complexity management, integration, and continued support in multi-cloud environments.

By Deployment

The On-Premises segment accounted for 69% of the Network Management System (NMS) market in 2024, as large enterprises in sectors such as healthcare, finance, and government prioritized control, security, and compliance over the potential convenience of the Cloud. While the trend is moving towards cloud adoption, these industries still want the stability and customizability offered by an on-premise system.

Driven by increasing enterprise demand for its scalable, remotely accessible, cost-effective, and instant deployment solution, the Cloud-Based segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment through 2032 (CAGR 10.95%).

By Enterprises

Large Enterprises led the market for Network Management System (NMS) market in 2024 with a 73% share, due to having complex network infrastructures including monitoring, automation, and security to foster smooth running of operations and compliant with regulations. They remain ahead of the curve due to their significant IT investments and early adoption of advanced technologies.

Through 2032, SMEs segment will grow at a briskest pace (CAGR 15.65%) owing to rise in digitalization, cloud adoption, and need for rapid implementation, low-cost, and user-friendly NMS solutions.

By Verticals

The IT & Telecom segment accounted for the highest share of the Network Management System (NMS) market at 22% in 2024, owing to the requirement of scalable, real-time network performance triggered by increasing data traffic along with 5G rollout and rapid cloud expansion in the sector. These providers depend on NMS for availability and performance management capabilities.

Driven by digitalisation, telemedicine adoption and the need for secure and reliable networks to power uninterruptible and data privacy-critical medical operations, the Healthcare segment will experience the fastest growth (CAGR 13.84%) by 2032.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest in NMS Market

The NMS market in North America accounted for a revenue share of 44% in 2024, owing to early adoption of various technologies, presence of major vendors, and well-developed infrastructure in IT sector. NMS deployment is additionally propelled by the region's emphasis on cybersecurity and enterprise automation.

Regional analysis shows Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing market through 2032 (CAGR 11.41%) driven by swift digitalization, wider telecom infrastructure and smart city projects. Markets across Europe have been witnessing robust growth momentum, especially driven by Germany leading the Industry 4.0 environment coupled with growing demand for cloud-enabled secure Network Management Systems (NMS platforms). At the same time, steady adoption in LATAM and MEA is attributed to an increase in telecommunications, internet access, and digital transformation initiatives fueling demand for cost-effective and scalable NMS solutions across sectors.

Recent Developments:

In June 2024, Cisco has unveiled AI-powered networking and security solutions, including Nexus HyperFabric AI clusters co-developed with Nvidia, alongside a $1B global fund to support AI innovation and adoption.

USPs of Network Management System Market Research Report

• Trade flow and tariff impact metrics – Helps you understand import-export dynamics, major trading countries, and the influence of trade barriers and government incentives on NMS hardware and software markets.

• Technology adoption rate – Helps you uncover market shifts toward SDN, NFV, AIOps, edge monitoring, and 5G-integrated solutions, indicating future investment potential and innovation readiness.

• Cost structure and pricing benchmarks – Helps you evaluate cost breakdown across hardware, software, deployment, and maintenance, including comparisons between open-source and proprietary NMS platforms.

• Competitive landscape – Helps you gauge the strength of key players through analysis of market share, M&A trends, startup funding, and regional dominance patterns.

• Sustainability and emissions impact metrics – Helps you assess the role of NMS in improving energy efficiency, supporting green IT standards, and enabling sustainable 5G and IoT deployments.

• Workforce and certification trends – Helps you track the availability of skilled NMS engineers, labor cost variations, and upskilling through certifications like Cisco, Juniper, and cloud-native training.

• Field deployment and outsourcing trends – Helps you benchmark deployment times, managed service adoption, and resource allocation strategies for efficient NMS implementation across geographies.

