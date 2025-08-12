WOW Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Sale of WideOpenWest to DigitalBridge Group and Crestview Partners

MONSEY, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) (“WOW”) to DigitalBridge Group and Crestview Partners for $5.20 per share in cash.

According to WOW’s annual proxy, Crestview Partners is currently WOW’s largest shareholder with ownership of approximately 37% of WOW’s common stock. Crestview Partners has agreed to roll over its equity into the post-close entity, which is an opportunity that is not being made available to public stockholders.

Additionally, the sale was approved upon the recommendation of a purportedly independent special committee (“Special Committee”) of the board of directors (“Board”) of WOW, which indicates that there was a potential conflict of interest affecting certain members of the Board.

If you remain a WOW shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/wideopenwest/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

On August 11, 2025, WOW announced that it had agreed to be sold to DigitalBridge Group and Crestview Partners for $5.20 per share in cash.

Finally, the sale price is below WOW’s 52-week high of $5.80 per share, which indicates an opportunistic purchase.

“We are investigating whether the WOW Special Committee acted in the best interests of WOW shareholders in recommending the merger,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the members of the WOW Special Committee were truly independent, whether the sale price is fair to WOW shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

