Latest Research Offers New Insights into Early Breastfeeding Outcomes, Featured as Open Access in Breastfeeding Medicine through Medela

BAAR, Switzerland, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela , the brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 brand in hospitals1, today announced the publication of the July 2025 Special Issue of Breastfeeding Medicine, titled “ Early, Unplanned Cessation of Lactation in Healthy and At-Risk Dyads: Priorities for Research and Practice ”. This special issue, edited by Professors Paula Meier and Leslie Parker, brings together leading experts to address one of the most persistent challenges in maternal-infant health: early, unplanned lactation cessation. Medela supported the initial convening of the multidisciplinary workgroup through an unrestricted educational grant and provided additional funding to make the issue open access, ensuring these critical insights are freely available to clinicians worldwide.

It brings attention to the first 2–4 weeks after birth, when breastfeeding challenges are most common, and presents clinical strategies to support families during this vulnerable, defining time. At a time when early breastfeeding outcomes are central to global maternal and infant health conversations, Medela’s role in advancing evidence-based solutions has never been more vital.

Originating from a June 2024 workshop facilitated by Medela's Medical Affairs team, the issue features contributions from senior mentors and experts, including Professors Paula Meier, Leslie Parker, Tricia Johnson, Dr. Rebecca Hoban, and others. The collection offers a multidimensional framework addressing biological, behavioral, and economic factors behind early weaning — with special attention to how early breast stimulation and milk removal program long-term lactation outcomes.

Key insights include:

Use of point-of-care sodium biomarker testing to detect the biological onset of lactation, giving clinicians a real-time tool to support mothers more effectively to initiate and build their milk supply.

to detect the biological onset of lactation, giving clinicians a real-time tool to support mothers more effectively to initiate and build their milk supply. Evidence-based protocols demonstrating how innovation, when paired with clinical best practices, helps more mothers provide their own milk during critical early weeks.

demonstrating how innovation, when paired with clinical best practices, helps more mothers provide their own milk during critical early weeks. Support for reducing maternal stress in the NICU, where standardized pumping protocols and tailored education help make the experience less overwhelming. Individualized pumping plans using sodium biomarkers allow mothers to pump less frequently while still achieving an adequate milk supply, reducing stress and improving both maternal experience and clinical outcomes.



“This achievement marks a meaningful advance in how we understand and support the earliest, most critical phase of lactation, particularly for pump-dependent mothers in the NICU,” said Dr. Angela Lang, Global Director of Medical Affairs and Clinical Education at Medela. “By applying tools to measure sodium biomarkers alongside standardized pumping protocols, we’re giving clinicians sharper insight to help mothers establish and sustain their milk supply — even in the most challenging circumstances. Being part of work that can improve care and health outcomes for so many families is deeply meaningful to all of us at Medela.”

Central to this research was the use of specially created smart research devices connected to Medela’s Symphony® pump with Initiation Technology™ , a hospital-grade pump designed specifically to support mothers during the early days of lactation. Its Initiation Technology™ closely mimics natural breastfeeding behaviors, helping mothers reach secretory activation earlier and build a more sustainable milk supply. These research devices didn’t just collect data – they enabled personalized, responsive care that adapted to each mother’s unique situation.

This work marks a shift from reactive approaches to proactive, precision-based lactation care – transforming early lactation support from guesswork into evidence-based, individualized interventions focused on prevention rather than treatment.

This special issue not only highlights cutting-edge research, but also offers practical strategies to help clinicians support families at one of the most vulnerable times in their care journey. Notably, it is only the fifth special issue in the 20-year history of Breastfeeding Medicine, the official peer-reviewed journal of the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine (ABM), a physician-led organization renowned for developing rigorous, evidence-based clinical protocols used by healthcare professionals worldwide.

As the conversation around maternal and infant health grows globally, Medela remains committed to delivering the evidence, tools, and innovation clinicians need to drive lasting change.

