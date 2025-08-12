Data Center Power Management Market Size to Surpass USD 40.1 Billion by 2032, Owing to Surging Demand for Energy-Efficient Infrastructure and Hyperscale Data Centers | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Data Center Power Management Market was USD 22.0 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 40.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.80% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.

Surging Data Demand and Green Infrastructure Drive Growth in Data Center Power Management Market

The data center power management market is witnessing transformative growth, continues to transform with the largest growth driven by surging global consumption of data, energy-efficient infrastructure services, and growth of cloud/hyperscale data centers. Intelligent power solutions integral to renewables to monitor real-time power consumption are preferred by the organizations to decrease operational costs and carbon footprints.





In the U.S., where the market was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2032, a CAGR of 7.57% underscores the increasing significance of power efficiency. The integration of renewables, growing deployment of hyperscale and edge facilities, and the meteoric rise of AI and cloud computing workloads are collectively driving demand for high-performance, sustainable power management systems.

Key Players:

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Siemens AG

Delta Electronics

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Tripp Lite

Legrand SA

Data Center Power Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 22.0 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 40.1 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.80% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Data Center Type (Modular Data Center, Colocation Data Center, Cloud Data Center, Edge Data Center, Hyperscale Data Center, Micro Mobile Data Center)

• By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Government, Others)

Segment Analysis

By component

In 2024, the hardware segment held the largest share of the data center power management market at 48%, driven by the essential role of components such as Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, Power Distribution Units (PDUs), and cooling systems in ensuring reliable and efficient power distribution. These systems form the backbone of uninterrupted data center operations.

The services segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by the growing complexity of data center environments. This surge is linked to the rising need for specialized expertise in designing, installing, maintaining, and optimizing power management systems. Data center operators increasingly rely on professional services to prevent downtime, ensure operational efficiency, and extend the lifespan of critical power infrastructure.

By data center type

In 2024, hyperscale data centers led the data center power management market with a 26% revenue share, owing to their capacity to handle vast data workloads and support large-scale cloud services, big data analytics, and AI applications. These facilities rely heavily on advanced power management systems to maintain energy efficiency and operational reliability, benefiting from the surging demand for digital services and rapid cloud infrastructure expansion by major tech companies.

Conversely, edge data centers are projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by their ability to deliver low-latency processing and real-time analytics near end-users. Growing adoption of IoT, autonomous technologies, and smart applications is fueling their expansion, enhancing network efficiency and service quality.

By industry

In 2024, the IT & Telecom sector held the largest share of the data center power management market, driven by the surging demand for cloud computing, the rapid expansion of 5G networks, and the continued growth of big data analytics and IoT applications. These trends have spurred substantial investments in data center infrastructure to meet escalating performance and connectivity requirements.

Meanwhile, the retail sector is projected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by the booming e-commerce industry and the need for robust IT infrastructure to support online platforms. The sector’s growth is further accelerated by the increasing adoption of data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to enhance customer personalization and streamline inventory management processes.

North America Leads Data Center Power Management Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America dominated the market in 2024, accounting for 35% of global revenue. The region’s leadership stems from its advanced digital infrastructure, extensive data center networks, and early adoption of cloud and hyperscale technologies. Stringent energy efficiency regulations and aggressive renewable integration strategies are further propelling market growth. The U.S. remains the core hub for technological innovation in sustainable data center operations, ensuring the region maintains its dominance through 2032.

The Asia-Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth, driven by massive investments in digital infrastructure across China, India, and Japan. Rapid digitalization, widespread cloud adoption, and government-led renewable energy initiatives are catalyzing expansion. China leads the region with substantial investments in hyperscale and edge data centers, supported by strong government backing for energy efficiency and digital transformation.

Recent Developments

April 2024 – Schneider Electric launched the Galaxy VXL, a compact, high-density UPS tailored for AI and large-scale data workloads. In partnership with NVIDIA, Schneider also introduced a liquid-cooled AI cluster reference design optimized for NVIDIA’s Blackwell chips.

July 2024 – Vertiv unveiled the MegaMod CoolChip, a prefabricated modular data center solution with high-density liquid cooling capabilities. The design reduces deployment time by up to 50% and supports rapid scaling of AI computing infrastructure globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

Environmental Compliance Metrics – helps you understand regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets, highlighting where policy is driving faster adoption of green power management and where non-compliance risk could affect deployment timelines.

helps you understand regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets, highlighting where policy is driving faster adoption of green power management and where non-compliance risk could affect deployment timelines. Power Consumption Trends, By Region – helps you track regional demand patterns and growth hotspots, enabling better capacity planning and regional investment prioritization.

helps you track regional demand patterns and growth hotspots, enabling better capacity planning and regional investment prioritization. Adoption Rates Of Intelligent Power Management Systems – helps you gauge market maturity by showing how rapidly DCIM, AI-driven optimization, intelligent PDUs, and advanced UPS solutions are being implemented across operator types (hyperscale, colocation, edge).

helps you gauge market maturity by showing how rapidly DCIM, AI-driven optimization, intelligent PDUs, and advanced UPS solutions are being implemented across operator types (hyperscale, colocation, edge). Renewable Energy Integration, By Region – helps you assess where data centers are successfully pairing on-site or grid renewables with power management controls, and which regions offer incentives or infrastructure that accelerate green integration.

helps you assess where data centers are successfully pairing on-site or grid renewables with power management controls, and which regions offer incentives or infrastructure that accelerate green integration. Energy Efficiency Improvements (PUE Metrics) – helps you compare efficiency gains across segments (hyperscale, edge, colocation, enterprise) to identify where technology or operational best practices are delivering the largest PUE improvements.

helps you compare efficiency gains across segments (hyperscale, edge, colocation, enterprise) to identify where technology or operational best practices are delivering the largest PUE improvements. Capacity Utilization Rates – helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply in different facility types and regions, which directly impacts pricing, expansion strategy, and investment timing.

helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply in different facility types and regions, which directly impacts pricing, expansion strategy, and investment timing. Competitive Landscape & Growth Projections – helps you evaluate the market strength of key players (product portfolios, recent innovations like liquid cooling UPS, modular solutions, and partnerships), plus projected market reach, useful for M&A, partnership scouting, and vendor selection.

