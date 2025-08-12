MLNK Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of MeridianLink to Centerbridge Partners

MONSEY, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK) (“MeridianLink”) to Centerbridge Partners (“Centerbridge”) for $20.00 per share in cash.

The sale price is well below the 52-week high of $25.33 per share, and the price target of $24.00 per share of at least one Wall Street analyst, thus suggesting an opportunistic purchase by Centerbridge.

Why is there an investigation?

On August 11, 2025, MeridianLink announced that it had agreed to be sold to Centerbridge for $20.00 per share in cash.

“We are investigating whether the MeridianLink Board of Directors acted in the best interests of MeridianLink shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to MeridianLink shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

