AscellaHealth Ranks No. 535 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that AscellaHealth, a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, is No. 535 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“AscellaHealth is honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year,” says Dea Belazi, CEO, AscellaHealth. “This achievement underscores the trust of our expanding global network of partners and reflects the strength of our integrated specialty pharmaceutical model to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. Our team's unwavering dedication to improving patient access to life-saving therapies is the driving force behind our success. A key catalyst in accelerating our global expansion is the strategic acquisition of CHAPPER healthcare, enabling product delivery across more than 70 countries. We've also launched innovative programs that provide a fully integrated infrastructure for early-stage planning, regulatory navigation, exclusive distribution and patient engagement. These services span the entire product lifecycle, from pre-commercialization through post-therapy management, supporting pharmaceutical manufacturers and enhancing the patient experience at every stage of the treatment process.”

Belazi continues, “Our multidisciplinary team of rare disease experts and dedicated patient support professionals advances our mission to accelerate access to therapy and optimize outcomes. Our approach to personalized care with a human touch is powered by integrated digital tools, multilingual platforms and tailored communications—ensuring support throughout the patient journey. Through our exclusive distribution model, global logistics capabilities and advanced analytics, AscellaHealth delivers seamless solutions, particularly for the complex demands of cell and gene therapies, including frozen storage and precise, time-sensitive administration. For payers, partnering with AscellaHealth means gaining a trusted ally with deep expertise in managing rare, chronic and complex conditions—along with proven cost-containment strategies that promote both sustainability and superior health outcomes. We’re not just delivering products—we’re delivering outcomes that matter to patients, payers, providers and manufacturers.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. Recent accolades include a Silver Stevie® Award for Fastest-Growing Company and top rankings on both the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list and Financial Times' list of America’s Fastest Growing Companies. These achievements underscore AscellaHealth’s commitment to improving health outcomes and accelerating market access for the most complex therapies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

