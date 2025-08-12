HHM Hotels Builds Out Senior Executive Team Hiring Jeremiah Galvin

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHM Hotels announced the recent hire of Jeremiah Galvin as its new Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Galvin will report to Shawn Tuli and oversee all aspects of the company’s hotel accounting and corporate finance functions.

Galvin brings over 25 years of hospitality finance experience to HHM Hotels, most recently serving as Executive Vice President of Finance at an international hotel management and investment organization. He has held prior finance and accounting leadership roles at Marriott International, HEI Hotels & Resorts, B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group, and, most recently, Highgate, partnering with institutional owners and major brands.

Galvin has a strong track record of overseeing both centralized and decentralized accounting platforms for sophisticated asset managers and operators at large-scale hotels and resorts across the globe. Additionally, Galvin possesses considerable expertise in implementing and managing accounting standards to meet the audit requirements of publicly traded asset owners, lenders, investors, and other stakeholders.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeremiah to the HHM Hotels team,” said Tuli. “His extensive background and proven leadership in hotel finance—both at the corporate and hotel level—will be invaluable as we continue to grow and enhance our services to owners.”

Senior accounting team members have already started to collaborate closely with Galvin to implement and refine industry-leading accounting processes for hotel owners. Just last year, HHM Hotels converted all finance systems to a new Enterprise Resource Planning platform, which consolidates business systems and provides clearer visibility to operations. Galvin’s experience in building and refining finance processes around financial accuracy, month-end close, chart of accounts consistency, USALI, and overall owner and lender expectations will pair excellently with the new technology.

According to President & CEO Naveen Kakarla, “Both Jeremiah and other new joiners—along with our existing team— have made immediate strides in improving our accounting accuracy and speed to close.” Kakarla went on to say, “Between the moves in Finance and other aspects of our senior team, and along with new technologies and reporting, we are well equipped to meet current and future hotel and owner needs.”

About HHM Hotels

