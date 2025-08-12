WeightWatchers Launches Inaugural Awards, Honoring Top Picks in Health and Wellness Products

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers” or the “Company”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, today announced the launch of its inaugural WeightWatchers Awards, a new mark in excellence in health and wellness that recognizes 38 standout products that help support people in their weight health journeys.

Amid a crowded marketplace filled with ever-changing, endless product claims and contradictory advice, the WeightWatchers Awards cut through the noise. Leveraging a team of experts, and building upon the company’s 62-year-old legacy grounded in science, the awards highlight trusted, effective items to support weight management, from smart food and drink choices, to movement tools, meal prep essentials, and more. Featured winners include Good Culture® Cottage Cheese, Pyrex® Freshlock™ Glass Containers, and HOKA® Clifton 10 Sneakers.

“At WeightWatchers, we know the path to better health can feel overwhelming. That’s why we created the WeightWatchers Awards: to bridge the gap between expert recommendations and the real-world products our members are using every day,” said Samhita Mukhopadhyay, Head of Content and Impact at WeightWatchers. “By combining expert guidance with member insights, we’re highlighting the products that are not only popular, but can play a meaningful role in supporting long-term, sustainable habits regardless of where you are at on your weight health journey.”

To devise the list of standout products, WeightWatchers enlisted a diverse panel of expert judges, including a registered dietitian, an expert in exercise science and personal training, a recipe creator, food program developer, and a member coach, bringing together deep expertise and real-word perspectives. The judging panel included:

Michelle Cardel, PhD, MS, RD, Chief Nutrition Officer

Justin Kompf, PhD, Fitness Director

Samhita Mukhopadhyay, Head of Content and Impact

Sherry Rujikarn, Food Director

Laura Weissbart, Head of Program & Food

Chloe Parsons, Member Advocate

“As a registered dietitian nutritionist, I see firsthand how overwhelming it can be for people to navigate the constant wave of nutrition information and misinformation when all they want are simple, healthy choices that fit into their daily lives,” said Cardel. “We’ve always been about practical science-backed solutions that meet people where they are. That’s what makes the WeightWatchers Awards so powerful. They shine a light on products that aren’t just trendy, but rooted in real-life use. Because when people feel confident in their choices, healthy living becomes not only possible, but sustainable.”

The judging panel tested and reviewed many of the most-tracked food items in the WeightWatchers app from May 2024 to April 2025, offering insight into what millions of members are already turning to on their weight health journeys. All selected food products were required to be easy to find, easy to use, and affordable. Each was evaluated for nutritional quality, taste, accessibility, affordability, and support for weight health, which included assessing nutritional profiles that help facilitate health and weight loss, such as protein and fiber.

For supplements, only third-party tested products were considered. In the food prep and cooking category, the top picks championed affordable cost, performance, ease of use, and durability—prioritizing products that help people build sustainable healthy habits.

When evaluating movement-related products, the focus was on enabling successful at-home exercise. Criteria included versatility, comfort, cost, and each product’s ability to support strength training, aerobic activity, or reduced sedentary time.

The WeightWatchers Awards reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to cutting through wellness noise with clarity, authenticity, and credibility. With these awards, WeightWatchers continues to empower individuals to prioritize their health in ways that are realistic, sustainable, and tailored to everyday life.

To explore the complete list of 2025 WeightWatchers Awards winners, visit https://www.weightwatchers.com/us/weightwatchers-awards-2025