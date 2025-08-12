Life Extension® Supplements Now Available at Sprouts Farmers Market

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Extension, a top brand in vitamins and supplements, is now on Sprouts Farmers Market’s shelves. The nationwide specialty retailer of fresh, natural, and organic groceries has begun stocking select Life Extension® formulas.

The Life Extension® supplements sold in Sprouts stores and online at Sprouts.com address many different aspects of health and nutrition, from immune function to digestive comfort to healthy aging.

According to Life Extension Chief Executive Officer Paul Gilner, the Life Extension brand aligns perfectly with Sprouts Farmers Market’s array of better-for-you products made with health-supporting ingredients. “We’re proud to partner with Sprouts Farmers Market, as it complements our mission to deliver high-quality products that help people achieve their health goals.”

Gilner added that what sets Life Extension apart from other vitamin and supplement brands is its science-based formulas, which use dosages and ingredients based on the most current research, and high-quality raw materials, such as the IFOS™-certified fish oil in its Super Omega-3 EPA/DHA Fish Oil, Sesame Lignans & Olive Extract.

Life Extension’s complete product offering includes over 350 supplements across more than 40 health categories. It also offers laboratory testing and free educational resources, including Life Extension Magazine®, wellness blogs, and the Live Foreverish podcast.

About Life Extension®

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 450 stores in 24 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit sprouts.com/about.