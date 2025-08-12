Trawick International, Blink Parametric Partner to Offer Trawick International Customers Real-Time Airport Lounge Access Benefit

MIAMI and CORK, Ireland, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International, a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and assistance services, and Blink Parametric, a global InsurTech company specializing in real-time parametric solutions, today announced a partnership to launch Traveler Lounge Pass.

Traveler Lounge Pass is an innovative benefit powered by Blink Parametric’s Blink Travel Disruption software that provides Trawick International customers with access to airport lounges worldwide if their flight is delayed. Insured travelers simply register their flight online at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure time. When a qualifying flight delay of more than two hours is detected, a lounge pass is automatically sent to the primary policyholder, offering them a comfortable and stress-free airport experience.

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO of Trawick International, commented, “Partnering with Blink Parametric reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. As flight disruptions become increasingly common, we’re focused on transforming those pain points into moments of added value. Traveler Lounge Pass is just one example of how we’re leveraging technology to elevate the travel experience in real time.”

Sid Mouncey, CEO of Blink Parametric, welcomed the announcement, saying, “Blink Parametric is proud to work with Trawick International, a globally respected brand with a strong reputation for service excellence. Traveler Lounge Pass is a great example of how parametric technology can be used to deliver seamless, proactive support to travelers when they need it most.”

Traveler Lounge Pass will be available to eligible policyholders through select Trawick International travel insurance plans. The benefit is delivered automatically via email or text once a qualifying delay is confirmed, requiring no additional action from the traveler, and is valid for six months from the date of issue.

The partnership underscores both companies’ focus on leveraging data, automation, and real-time responsiveness to reduce friction in the insurance claims process and redefine how benefits are delivered.

This initiative is the result of close cooperation between Trawick International and Blink Parametric, supported by CSC Global Partners.

Carl Carter, Founder of CSC Global Partners shared, “It has been a privilege to support a successful launch that leverages the strengths of both Trawick and Blink to drive innovation that meets the evolving needs of travelers.”

About Trawick International

For over 25 years, Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and assistance services. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today’s globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational.com and trawickholdings.com.

About Blink Parametric

Blink Parametric, a CPP Group company, is a global InsurTech specializing in real-time parametric assistance solutions. Its platform transforms insurance offerings into real-time service experiences, automating claims and providing immediate support for events like flight delays, lost luggage, and travel disruption. Blink partners with insurance and financial services brands worldwide to deliver proactive, digitally integrated customer benefits. Learn more at blinkparametric.com .

About CSC Global Partners

CSC Global Partners is a global consulting firm that drives growth, innovation, differentiation and competitive advantage by connecting global travel and health insurers and brands with insurtechs and service providers worldwide. For more details contact: carl@cscsglobalpartners.com

