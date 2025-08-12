Shenandoah Telecommunications Wins Prestigious CableFax Top Ops Work Culture Award

EDINBURG, Va., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) has been honored with the 2025 CableFax Top Ops Award for Work Culture.

Each year, the Top Ops Awards recognize the outstanding achievements of leading cable operators across 15 categories. The Work Culture category celebrates organizations that work to improve the lives of their employees and foster an environment of connection among colleagues and with the company itself.

“We are grateful to CableFax for this recognition and want to thank our employees for fostering a culture where our customers, team members, and shareholders win together,” said Heather Tormey, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Shentel. “Our success is made possible by our shared core values of teamwork, integrity, communication, agility, cooperation, mutual trust, and respect.”

These values are exemplified in the Shentel Cares program that encourages employees, including those who support the Glo Fiber brand, to actively give back to their local communities. Through initiatives like the Summer Backpack Program and the Big Give holiday campaign, Shentel team members make a meaningful impact by supporting families in need with both financial contributions and volunteer service.

Nonprofits that have benefited from employees’ volunteer efforts include Habitat for Humanity, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (VA), Mountaineer Food Bank (WV), Farm to School (MD), Power Packs Project (PA), and Meals on Wheels (OH), among others.

“On behalf of our employees, we are honored to be selected for this CableFax Top Ops Award. We are incredibly proud of our team members who live and work in the communities we serve across eight states. Their support of local charities makes a difference in their hometowns and brings us closer together as a team,” said Ed McKay, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Shentel.

In addition to its commitment to community engagement, Shentel emphasizes a culture of continuous growth and development. CableFax also recognized the company’s investment in employee success through professional and personal support initiatives, including employee development programs, educational assistance and leadership development training.

This marks the second consecutive year Shentel has earned a CableFax Top Ops Award. In 2024, the company’s Glo Fiber brand was recognized as Fiber Provider of the Year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,700 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

