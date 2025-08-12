Otus Named One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otus, a leading provider of K-12 student data and assessment solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list. The annual list recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the country, and this honor marks a third appearance by Otus in this prestigious group of honorees.

Of the list of 5,000 growing companies, Otus was recognized as #458 of all software companies and #228 of all Illinois-based companies on the list.

“Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the third time is not only about growth; it is about proving what is possible when educators have the tools and insights to support every learner,” said Chris Hull, Co-Founder and President of Otus. “As schools face increasing demands, Otus is helping them save time, transform data into meaningful insights, and drive student success at scale. We are only getting started.”

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, and Patagonia first gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

Otus joins the ranks of these trailblazers, having achieved 68.75% growth over three years. This recognition comes at a time when schools across the country are seeking more integrated, effective tools to support data-informed instruction and whole-child learning. Otus has answered that call with a platform that brings together assessments, progress monitoring, data visualization, and family communication in one place.

This year’s Inc. 5000 companies have demonstrated exceptional resilience and innovation, with the top 500 posting a median three-year revenue growth of 1,552%. Collectively, these companies added more than 48,000 jobs to the U.S. economy in that period.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

To view the full list of honorees, please visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Otus

Otus, an award-winning edtech company, empowers educators to maximize student performance with a comprehensive K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessment, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most—student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at Otus.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

