A Child's Journey from White Christmas Abundance to Deep South Racism and Poverty

Charleston, SC, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Ollie's Gift, Maria Roncari presents a poignant narrative inspired by a true story that explores the life-changing journey of a young girl named Marie. Set against the backdrop of a picturesque small-town Connecticut, Marie's life is filled with the warmth of family gatherings and the joy of Christmas. However, her world is turned upside down during a visit to her missionary cousin in Alabama, where she is confronted with the harsh realities of racism, hate, and poverty. This stark contrast leaves her heartbroken and confused, igniting feelings of anger as she grapples with a world she never knew existed.

Amidst this turmoil, Marie encounters Miss Ollie, an elderly woman who is blind and ill. Their brief yet profound connection transcends words as love and understanding blossom in unexpected circumstances. Through Miss Ollie's gentle wisdom, Marie witnesses the world through a lens of compassion and empathy in the face of hate, reshaping her understanding of faith, acceptance, and love without like. Maria Roncari's enlightening exploration invites readers to reflect on the importance of bridging divides and embracing the power of forgiveness to heal.

Ollie's Gift serves as a reminder that even in the face of harsh realities, we can create lasting bonds and inspire change. Join Marie on her journey of discovery as she learns that true gifts come from the heart. This touching story also reminds the reader that specific experiences in a child's life can reshape their view of the world forever.

Ollie's Gift – Inspired by a True Story is available for purchase online at Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, and global retailers.

For more information about the author, please visit olliesgiftmemoir.com and social media platforms.

About the Author: Maria Roncari is a passionate storyteller who discovered her writing voice at thirteen when her parents declined an agent's offer for her to dance in New York City. Instead, she penned her eighth-grade spring play illustrating the hilarious consequences of dashed dreams. With a background in communication and entertainment, Roncari has spent over fifty years writing, teaching, and developing creative projects. She officiated nearly eight hundred Love Story Marriage Ceremonies and spent seventeen years in Art and Design Entertainment at Universal Orlando. Now, she continues her creative journey as a writer, speaker, teacher, and developer of The Bodewell Project, believing that before we judge, every life has a story to tell.

