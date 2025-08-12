New BendPak 10AP-SRT Short Two-Post Lift Offers High Productivity

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BendPak has expanded its groundbreaking AP-SRT Series of two-post lifts engineered specifically for commercial applications where technicians don’t need to stand under vehicles, such as tire shops, wheel and brake service centers, detailing businesses, and other operations where full rise simply isn’t required. The new 10,000-pound-capacity 10AP-SRT short-rise two-post lift joins the 12,000-pound-capacity 12AP-SRT introduced earlier this year.

The innovative AP-SRT Series lifts offer a smarter solution for shops that want the productivity of a two-post lift without the unnecessary height and footprint of traditional full-rise models. With a column height of just 93.5 inches and a maximum lifting height of 46.25 inches, AP-SRT Series lifts are designed for fast, safe, and ergonomic work just a few feet off the ground – perfect for high-throughput service bays and space-restricted environments.

“Many shops lift vehicles only partway, yet they’re forced to buy full-rise lifts that cost more, take up more space, and get used at half capacity,” said Sean Price, director of product development. “Our 10AP-SRT and 12AP-SRT models are purpose-built to fill that gap – giving shops a cleaner layout, better efficiency, and a safer overall working environment.”

Like all models in the series, the 10AP-SRT features BendPak’s patented triple-telescoping swing arms that extend and retract to reach more vehicle lifting points and offer lower pad heights to accommodate low-sitting vehicles. BendPak’s patented Automatic Swing Arm Restraint System (ASARS) uses forged steel components and delivers over 2,000 pounds of load-holding force to keep lift arms securely locked during operation.

To maximize productivity and throughput, the 10AP-SRT is equipped with a high-performance power unit that ensures fast rise speeds to reduce bay cycle times. Having the choice of symmetric or asymmetric lifting configurations provides maximum flexibility for servicing a variety of vehicles.

The BendPak 10AP-SRT two-post lift is ALI Gold Certified, meeting the industry’s most rigorous safety and performance standards. It is backed by BendPak’s 5-2-1 Warranty that provides five years of coverage on the lift structure, two years on the hydraulic system, and one year on components, labor and freight charges.

“From sedans to light-duty trucks, the BendPak 10AP-SRT delivers the performance, efficiency, and safety today’s shops demand, without the excess height or cost of a full-rise lift,” Price said.

Learn more about the 10AP-SRT at bendpak.com/10ap-srt or call 800-253-2363.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, GrandPrix®, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair™. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and other equipment. Visit www.bendpak.com for more information or call 800-253-2363.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9ccb8f1-d341-4ba3-965c-bd00d410d756

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53bbcd58-b8cf-4b32-9934-99ea311d159f