Photronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Date: Wednesday, August 13th

Event: Oppenheimer’s 28th Annual Technology, Internet, & Communications Conference

Location: Virtual

Date: Thursday, September 4th

Event: TD Cowen’s 53rd Technology Growth Cap Summit

Location: New York, NY

Date: Wednesday, September 10th

Event: Singular Research Investor Conference

Location: New York, NY

Institutional investors interested in participating in these events should contact their representative at these firms.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .