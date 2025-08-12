Kandi Technologies to Report First Half of 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 A.M. U.S. ET on August 19, 2025

JINGHUA, China, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (“Kandi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), long renowned as a leader in all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 on Tuesday August 19, 2025, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 19, 2025, or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results.

The dial-in and webcast details for the conference call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: +1-877-407-3982

International dial-in number: + 1-201-493-6780

Webcast and replay: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1730899&tp_key=39766435ca

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.kandigroup.com.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) is a leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles. Headquartered in Jinhua, China, the Company’s primary focus is on off-road mobility solutions, with a strategic emphasis for the North American market, while actively pursuing opportunities in other related emerging high-tech areas. Through its subsidiaries, Kandi Technologies leverages its robust manufacturing capabilities and technological expertise to deliver innovative products for a wide range of commercial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit ir.kandigroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kewa Luo

Email: IR@kandigroup.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: Kandi@thepiacentegroup.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Hui Fan

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: Kandi@thepiacentegroup.com