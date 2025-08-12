Del Taco's El Big Boxes Just Got Bigger — Now Bigger Burritos Each At Over A Half Pound

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco , voted Best Fast Food Restaurant and Best Fast Food Fries in USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards 2025, is going big — really big — with El Big Boxes, now stuffed with even bigger burritos, now each at over a half-pound. Starting Aug. 12, these loaded meals deliver real food, real flavor and real value all packed into one box with a variety of items designed to satisfy serious hunger without stretching the wallet.

“At Del Taco, we’re committed to going back to our roots of getting a lot for what you’ve got by serving generous portions made from fresh ingredients, all at an incredible value,” said Sarah McAloon, Interim President of Del Taco. “With El Big Boxes now featuring burritos weighing in at over a half-pound, guests can enjoy beef and bean or bean and cheddar varieties, as well as all classic burritos — including the Grilled Chicken Burrito and 8 Layer Veggie Burrito — now served in the bigger size. Rounding out the menu, Del Taco is bringing back two fan favorites: the Orange Cream Shake and Funnel Cake Fries. Together, the abundant burrito choices and sweet treats aim to leave fans saying, ‘Del Yeah.’”

Introducing the New El Big Boxes — Now Even Bigger with Half-Pound Burritos.

Each El Big Box is a portable feast packed with huge flavor and fresh ingredients, designed for every guest. The boxes include:

$5 Clásico: A Combo Beef & Bean Burrito (now over ½ pound), a Mini Quesadilla, Crinkle-Cut Fries and a 16oz Drink.



Combo Beef & Bean Burrito (now over ½ pound), a Mini Quesadilla, Crinkle-Cut Fries and a 16oz Drink. $7 Mex Faves: A Combo Beef & Bean Burrito (now over ½ pound), a Grilled Chicken Taco, a soft Snack Taco, a Mini Quesadilla and a 16oz Drink.



Combo Beef & Bean Burrito (now over ½ pound), a Grilled Chicken Taco, a soft Snack Taco, a Mini Quesadilla and a 16oz Drink. $9 Ameri-Mex: A Double Del™ Cheeseburger, a Bean & Cheese Burrito (choice of red or green sauce, now over ½ pound), a soft Snack Taco, Crinkle-Cut Fries and a 16oz Drink.



Bigger Burritos, Bigger Satisfaction

In addition to the El Big Boxes, Del Taco is upgrading its Classic Burritos. Each stuffed with over a half-pound of fresh ingredients. The burritos getting the upgrade include:

½ lb. Combo Beef & Bean Burrito: Seasoned beef, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and zesty red sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.



Seasoned beef, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and zesty red sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. ½ lb. Beef & Cheddar Burrito: Seasoned beef, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and zesty red sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.



Seasoned beef, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and zesty red sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. ½ lb. Grilled Chicken Burrito: Freshly grilled, marinated chicken, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce, secret sauce and fresh diced tomatoes, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.



Freshly grilled, marinated chicken, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce, secret sauce and fresh diced tomatoes, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. ½ lb. 8 Layer Veggie Burrito: Featuring slow-cooked beans made from scratch, cilantro lime rice, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, zesty red sauce and cool sour cream wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.



Featuring slow-cooked beans made from scratch, cilantro lime rice, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, zesty red sauce and cool sour cream wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. ½ lb. Bean & Cheese Burrito: Slow-cooked beans made from scratch, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and zesty red or tangy green sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.



Returning Favorites: Orange Cream Shake & Funnel Cake Fries

Del Taco is bringing back the Orange Cream Shake, a creamy, vanilla shake, hand-blended with Fanta® Orange, available in a 16oz size. Also, extended is the limited-time Funnel Cake Fries — fluffy, crispy, powdered sugar-dusted fries that evoke the nostalgic flavors of the summer fair — priced at just $2.49.

For more information and to find a nearby Del Taco location, visit deltaco.com .

©2025 Del Taco LLC

About Del Taco

Voted Best Fast Food Restaurant in USA Today's 2025 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards , Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites, such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with real, quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, Del Taco now serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 17 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01f02781-dbd3-4f2e-9b14-5679bafec995

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a6af899-01df-4999-a5e1-cab01b90bb1b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4df32fd4-0b6c-4447-bbc2-5d49b6cb0768