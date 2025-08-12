SalesHood Named a Leader in 2025 Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms

San Francisco, California, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, the leading AI-powered sales enablement platform, today announced its position as a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2025.

“We’re proud to be named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe™for Sales Enablement Platforms,2025,” said Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood. “This acknowledgment validates our commitment to equipping customer-facing teams with smarter tools to drive predictable revenue — with AI, content, and coaching all integrated in one seamless platform.”

Sales Enablement Platforms are entering a new era, where Intelligent Assistants and Agentic AI redefine how sales organizations operate. SalesHood is at the forefront of this transformation.

“The future of sales enablement is AI-powered, data-driven, and customer-aligned,” added Cohen. “We’re building that future at SalesHood.”

For more information and to read the full Aragon Research report, visit here.

In addition to being named a Leader by Aragon Research, SalesHood continues to expand its platform capabilities to meet the evolving needs of sales and customer success teams.

Recent innovations include:

AI Role Play – Launched in April 2025, SalesHood's AI Role Play delivers simulation-based training that helps sellers master conversations with context-aware feedback and coaching guidance.

– Launched in April 2025, SalesHood's AI Role Play delivers simulation-based training that helps sellers master conversations with context-aware feedback and coaching guidance. Interactive Mutual Action Plans (MAPs) – SalesHood’s MAPs streamline deal execution by aligning buyers and sellers around key milestones and decision dates.

– SalesHood’s MAPs streamline deal execution by aligning buyers and sellers around key milestones and decision dates. Digital Sales Rooms – Designed to drive engagement and accelerate pipeline, SalesHood’s branded Digital Sales Rooms centralize content sharing, deal collaboration and buyer communication.

These innovations build on SalesHood’s mission to enable revenue teams to close more deals, faster, and at scale.

About SalesHood

SalesHood is the all-in-one sales enablement platform that helps revenue teams accelerate onboarding, reinforce sales skills, activate content, and engage buyers — all with AI-powered automation and real-time insights. Trusted by top-performing organizations, SalesHood empowers teams to close more deals, faster, and at scale.

Media Contact:

media@saleshood.com

Disclaimer:

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them “AS IS,” without warranty of any kind.







Attachment