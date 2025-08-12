JOBSOHIO OFFERS UP TO $225,000 BUSINESS INCENTIVE FOR RELOCATING STEM AND TECHNICAL HIRES TO OHIO

Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobsOhio today announced the JobsOhio Relocation Incentive offering Ohio employers in targeted industries $15,000 for each qualifying out-of-state STEM or technical hire they successfully relocate to Ohio, up to $225,000 per company. The incentive is part of JobsOhio’s strategy to expand the state’s skilled workforce as economic growth creates unprecedented demand for specialized talent. Employers of all sizes can now apply at jobsohio.com/relo.

“Ohio’s economic comeback continues, and that momentum puts our state in an enviable position of preparing to fill hundreds of thousands of STEM and technical jobs coming online by 2032,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Ohio's exceptional workforce, the most productive in the Midwest and amongst the most productive in America, remains a major strength and a key attraction for employers. This new program gives Ohio businesses another powerful tool in the fierce competition nationally for candidates with the high-demand skills driving our growth.”

JobsOhio will award eligible employers $15,000 for each qualifying new hire above their established out-of-state hiring baselines from the prior three-year period. The incentive is available on a first-come, first-served basis when a new employee relocates, starts work, and establishes Ohio residency. With funds allocated for large, mid-sized, and small businesses, employers of all sizes in JobsOhio’s 10 targeted industries can participate.

“Geography shouldn’t be a dealbreaker for finding the right talent,” said Kristi Clouse, Senior Managing Director of Talent at JobsOhio. “The JobsOhio Relocation Incentive represents a strategic addition to our portfolio that removes financial barriers to help Ohio employers recruit out-of-state talent while continuing our efforts to develop and retain Ohio's homegrown talent. By making national recruiting as cost-effective as local hiring, we're empowering companies to cast a wider net for the specialized skills they need.”

The JobsOhio Relocation Incentive joins JobsOhio's comprehensive talent portfolio, designed to attract, develop, and retain Ohio's workforce:

FindYourOhio.com - Connecting out-of-state talent with Ohio opportunities

Talent Acquisition Services - Customized recruitment, marketing, and workforce development to support every stage of the candidate journey

Workforce Grant - Funding for employee skill development

Ohio Discovery Corridor - Growing and retaining STEM talent through Ohio's innovation network

With no restrictions on fund uses, participating employers can direct JobsOhio Relocation Incentive disbursements toward signing bonuses, relocation packages, recruiting campaigns, or other strategic talent acquisition investments.

Ohio employers can visit JobsOhio.com/relo to learn more about eligibility requirements, targeted industries and priority occupations; preview the application; or apply online.

