Reputation Pros Expands National Presence with Local Online Reputation Management Experts in 20+ Cities

Miami, FL, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation Pros, an award-winning leader in online reputation management and ranked the #1 ORM company by multiple top-tier publications, including Yahoo, Reuters, Fox40, and Metro Times, today announced its expansion with new offices in more than 20 U.S. cities. This strategic growth provides businesses and individuals across all Reputation Pros locations with direct access to local expertise for repairing, protecting, and enhancing their digital presence.

Industry data highlights the urgency: 87% of consumers read online reviews for local businesses, and 79% trust them as much as personal recommendations (BrightLocal, 2024). With AI-generated fake reviews and viral “cancel culture” incidents on the rise, maintaining a trustworthy digital footprint has never been more critical.

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing ORM agencies in the nation, Reputation Pros attributes its rapid rise to a high level of performance, personalized client service, and proven results for industries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 corporations, as well as elected officials and public figures.

“With our expanded reach, clients get access to industry-leading strategies backed by a track record of measurable success,” said Scott Keever of Reputation Pros. “We’ve helped clients nationwide protect their brands, and now we’re making it even easier for businesses to connect with us in their own city.”

Reputation Pros is an award-winning online reputation management firm recognized as the #1 ORM company by numerous top-tier publications like Modern Luxury and Life & Style. As one of the fastest-growing ORM agencies in the nation, the company has helped hundreds of clients nationwide take control of their digital presence. Through advanced strategies, data-driven solutions, and personalized client support, Reputation Pros transforms online challenges into opportunities for growth.

About Our Founder – Scott Keever

Scott Keever is a nationally recognized online reputation management expert with over a decade of experience helping businesses, public figures, and professionals protect and enhance their digital image.

Under his leadership, Reputation Pros has been ranked as the #1 ORM company by multiple industry publications and has become one of the fastest-growing agencies in the field.

Scott is frequently sought out by media outlets such as Forbes, Fast Company, and Entrepreneur for his insights on search engine reputation, brand crisis response, and online trust-building strategies. His mission is to empower clients to take control of their narrative and leverage a positive online presence for long-term success.



