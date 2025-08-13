Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
13 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 12 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 455.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 460.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):456.560533

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,385,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 264,000 shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,230,387 have voting rights and 3,117,416 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE456.56053315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
627460.5009:00:54LSE  
188459.5009:00:56LSE  
347457.0009:01:00LSE  
512458.0009:05:33LSE  
68459.5009:13:02LSE  
63459.5009:13:02LSE  
16459.5009:13:02LSE  
16459.5009:13:02LSE  
437459.5009:13:02LSE  
109460.0009:16:04LSE  
79460.0009:16:04LSE  
409459.5009:54:05LSE  
210459.0010:27:34LSE  
20457.5010:35:03LSE  
275457.0010:35:03LSE  
43457.0010:35:03LSE  
130457.0010:35:03LSE  
52457.0010:50:56LSE  
120457.0010:50:56LSE  
45457.0010:50:56LSE  
269457.0010:54:05LSE  
365455.5012:09:01LSE  
108455.5012:09:01LSE  
64456.5012:45:31LSE  
124456.5012:45:31LSE  
188456.0013:00:01LSE  
113455.0013:21:17LSE  
28455.0013:25:01LSE  
7455.0013:25:01LSE  
72457.0013:42:22LSE  
24457.0013:42:22LSE  
1457.0014:24:36LSE  
187457.0014:24:36LSE  
34456.5014:32:02LSE  
16456.5014:32:02LSE  
16456.5014:32:02LSE  
122456.5014:32:02LSE  
77456.5014:44:14LSE  
16456.5014:44:14LSE  
192456.0015:18:22LSE  
263456.0015:18:22LSE  
13456.0015:18:22LSE  
179456.0015:18:22LSE  
111456.0015:18:22LSE  
81456.0015:18:22LSE  
192455.5015:18:22LSE  
188455.0015:18:22LSE  
4455.0015:18:22LSE  
73456.0015:18:22LSE  
119455.0015:18:22LSE  
121455.5015:18:22LSE  
71456.0015:18:22LSE  
128455.5015:18:22LSE  
64456.0015:18:22LSE  
192456.0015:18:22LSE  
192456.0015:18:22LSE  
192456.0015:18:23LSE  
122455.0015:18:25LSE  
18455.0015:18:25LSE  
327455.5015:18:25LSE  
358456.0015:18:25LSE  
120455.5015:18:25LSE  
192456.0015:18:26LSE  
192456.0015:18:26LSE  
2456.0015:18:26LSE  
129456.0015:18:26LSE  
61456.0015:18:26LSE  
192456.0015:18:26LSE  
192456.0015:18:26LSE  
121456.0015:18:26LSE  
71456.0015:18:26LSE  
192456.0015:18:26LSE  
64456.0015:18:28LSE  
372455.5015:18:28LSE  
128455.5015:18:28LSE  
226455.5015:18:28LSE  
125455.5015:18:29LSE  
43455.5015:18:29LSE  
149455.5015:18:29LSE  
192455.5015:18:29LSE  
192455.5015:18:29LSE  
192455.5015:18:29LSE  
192455.5015:18:29LSE  
170455.5015:19:00LSE  
47455.5015:19:00LSE  
22455.5015:19:00LSE  
93456.0015:22:01LSE  
192456.0015:22:01LSE  
503456.0015:22:01LSE  
100456.0015:22:01LSE  
92456.0015:22:01LSE  
192455.5015:22:01LSE  
192455.5015:22:01LSE  
50456.0015:23:00LSE  
184456.0015:23:01LSE  
107456.0015:23:01LSE  
21456.0015:23:01LSE  
122456.0015:23:01LSE  
125456.0015:23:01LSE  
29455.0015:24:01LSE  
468455.0015:24:01LSE  
92457.0015:53:01LSE  
42457.0015:54:06LSE  
21457.0015:54:06LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


