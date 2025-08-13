Black Mass Recycling Market Size to Surpass USD 53.79 Billion by 2032, at 17.90% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Mass Recycling Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Black Mass Recycling Market size was valued at USD 14.41 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 53.79 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.90% during 2025-2032.”

Urban Battery Waste Drives Innovation in On-Site Black Mass Recycling

Due to the increasing amount of lithium-ion battery waste in cities, there is an increasing need for compact on-site black mass recycling solutions. With the increase in electric and electronic devices, cities are now under increasing pressure for the safe collection of non-EV batteries and processing. The increase in waste and the increasing pressure on landfills are leading to the birth of micro recycling plants that will use artificial intelligence for waste sorting, shredding, and metal extraction on-site. Such solutions help mitigate environmental exposure, save on logistics costs, and nourish local sustainability initiatives. To cite just one example, Achelous Pure Metals, a Hong Kong-based startup, has unveiled a mobile AI-powered recycling unit, and intends to deploy its nanotech-based black mass separation tech throughout Southeast Asia.

The U.S. Black Mass Recycling Market was valued at USD 2.58 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 10.09 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 18.59% over the forecast period 2025–2032.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion Batteries segment had a share of 76% of the black mass recycling market in 2024, which can be attributed to the extensive use of LiBs in electric vehicles, consumer electronics and energy storage devices and the presence of valuable metals, including lithium, cobalt psychosis and nickel. Expanding into battery recycling will also be significant as adoption of this technology will lead to increasing battery scrap & end-of life volumes to be processed, and rising need for affordable lithium-ion recycling.

Nickel-Based Batteries segment will continue to lead the market from 2025 to 2032, achieving a growth rate of 20.36% owing to higher energy density of nickel-rich chemistries designed for such configurated applications and improved advancements in recycling pathways targeting higher nickel recovery.

By Battery Source

The black mass recycling market was led by the Automotive Batteries segment, with a 48% share in 2024 owing to the growing sales of electric and hybrid vehicles worldwide. Increased production of EVs coinciding with end-of-life automotive battery accumulation has resulted in an increase in the quantity of recoverable materials, consequently increasing the demand for black mass recycling.

Consumer Electronics segment is projected to experience fastest growth in the period from 2025 to 2032, at a CAGR 23.82% due to increase in disposal of lithium-ion batteries used in Smartphones, laptops, and wearables, paired with increasing electronic waste as well as demand for sustainable metal recovery.

By Recovered Metals

The Nickel segment accounted for the largest share of the black mass recycling market in 2024 with 36% as nickel is associated with high energy density and is one of the major components influencing EV battery performance. Nickel recycling for use in batteries requires a constant and secure source, and the demand is increasing to minimize the necessity to mine new nickel.

Cobalt segment is expected to be the fastest growing at a 24.36% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, on account of cobalt's high stability importance in battery, high reserve and ethical supply chain and sourcing concerns stimulate recycling efforts

Regional Dynamics Driving Growth in Black Mass Recycling Market

The black mass recycling market was dominated by Asia pacific region for a revenue of 44% share in 2024, driven by countries with strong EV production, growing battery manufacturing sectors, and government policies that support eco-friendly processes, such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

The fastest growth in North America (by 2025 to 2032, with a CAGR of 19.74%) will be supported by the increasing demand for EVs, the investment in battery manufacturing, and government support to enhance domestic recycling and supply chain resilience. Europe has a key role here as well, driven by growing EV fleets, gigafactories and circular economy plans. On the other hand, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are on a steady growth trajectory due to their productive e-waste, adoption of EV, and developing recycling infrastructure, supported with adequate government initiatives.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, BASF has started commercial operations at its Schwarzheide Black Mass recycling plant in Germany, processing 15,000 tons of lithium-ion batteries annually to recover key metals. This supports Europe’s sustainability goals by enabling battery material reuse and reducing reliance on virgin raw materials.

