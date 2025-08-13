Capnography Devices Market Size to Reach USD 1.46 Billion by 2032 as Demand for Real-Time Respiratory Monitoring Surges – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capnography Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Capnography Devices Market was valued at USD 605.37 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,460.84 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.28% between 2024 and 2032. The U.S. capnography devices market alone accounted for USD 195.26 million in 2023, expected to climb to USD 461.29 million by 2032, at a 9.37% CAGR.

This robust growth is fueled by the escalating adoption of capnography devices in critical care units, operating rooms, and emergency medicine. With real-time respiratory monitoring becoming a standard in patient safety protocols, capnography is increasingly viewed as indispensable in both hospital and pre-hospital environments.





Get Free Sample Report of the Capnography Devices Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4445

Market Overview

Capnography devices measure the concentration of carbon dioxide in exhaled air, providing critical data for assessing ventilation, circulation, and metabolism in real time. Initially used predominantly in anesthesiology, capnography has expanded into intensive care, emergency departments, and even home healthcare for chronic respiratory patients.

In the U.S., widespread adoption is driven by stringent safety guidelines, technological advancements in portable and handheld devices, and integration with AI-based patient monitoring systems. Globally, the growth is supported by rising surgical volumes, increased incidence of respiratory disorders, and the emphasis on non-invasive patient monitoring.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Masimo

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nonin

Diamedica (UK) Limited

EDAN Instruments Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Dow Inc.

Baxter and others.

Capnography Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 605.37 Million Market Size by 2032 US$ 1460.84 Million CAGR CAGR of 10.28% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

Capnography Devices Market by Type, the Hand-Held Segment Accounted for the largest share in 2023

The hand-held segment dominated the capnography devices market with a 62.6% as it is portable, economical, and is witnessing increasing adoption in emergency and homecare settings. These small devices also enable systematic monitoring of end-tidal CO₂ and are therefore common in ambulances and in patient transport. The segment continued to dominate the market due to the increasing adoption among paramedics and first responders for pre-hospital care, as well as the growing demand for non-invasive respiratory monitoring devices for outpatient care.

By Technology, the Side Stream Segment Dominates the Capnography Devices Market

In 2023, the side-stream segment held the largest share of the capnography devices market with a 55.2% owing to their versatility, simple integration into already existing monitoring systems, and ability to be used in non-intubated patients. Such technology permits the sampling of exhaled gases through a separate tube, which is advantageous during procedural sedation, in the emergency department, and during transport.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4445

Capnography Devices Market Segmentation

By Type

Hand-Held

Stand-Alone

Multi-Parameter

By Application

Emergency Medicine

Pain Medicine

Procedural Sedation

Critical Care

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

By Technology

Mainstream

Sidestream

Microstream

North America Dominates the Capnography Devices Market; Asia-Pacific to be Fastest Fastest-Growing Region

North America held the largest share of the capnography devices market in 2023, with 43.26% market share, due to a well-established healthcare sector, higher adoption of advanced and innovative monitoring equipment, and higher prevalence of respiratory diseases. A second regional driver is a requirement to use capnography during procedures and in critical care, resulting in a highly regulated environment for patient safety.

The fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated due to an ever-increasing focus on healthcare spending, the increasing development of hospital infrastructure, and the increasing acceptance of standards in the way of patient monitoring. Responding to the high prevalence of respiratory diseases, as they are setting up capnography in emergency and pre-hospital services, is increasing the demand. As a result of the increasing government initiatives in the modernization of healthcare delivery and increasing investments by global players in emerging economies such as China and India.

Buy the Full Capnography Devices Market Report (Single-User License) Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4445

Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) of the Report:

Integration Evaluation in the Clinical Workstream

Educates the client on capnography device integration with current hospital and emergency workflows, and what operational or clinical efficiencies can be predicted.

Insights Into Procurement Sentiment & Capital Budgeting Sentiment (By Facility Type)

Whether the best customer segments are those that prioritise capnography devices whilst budgeting

Mapping of end-user preferences (physicians, nurses, EMTs)

Emphasizes proprietary needs and usability preferences, ensuring the client can develop appropriate product features (s) or marketing strategy that is aligned with the expectations of the frontline user.

Heatmap of Regulatory Intelligence & Product Approval

Summarises global and regional approvals, tracks regulatory bottlenecks, and helps the client gauge compliance risk and market access timelines.

Benchmarking: Installed base & usage rate

Unveils current penetration and usage rates across facilities, thus allowing the client to see upgrade, replace, or expand opportunities.

Emerging Technology Scan & Patent Activity

Tracks important developments and IP trends, allowing the client to track & trace competitor innovation, and pinpoint white-space opportunities.

Cost-Benefit & Health Economics Modeling

Provides the client with the economic value/clinical ROI of capnography devices to support value-based selling and strategic pricing decisions.

Access Complete Report Details of Capnography Devices Market Analysis & Outlook@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/capnography-devices-market-4445

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.