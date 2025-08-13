FAVO Capital Acquires 1818 Park in $190 Million Transaction, Expands Platform into Income-Producing Real Estate

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Aug. 13, 2025 – FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO), a diversified finance company providing alternative revenue-based funding solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that it completed a $190 million all-stock and assumption-of-liabilities acquisition of 1818 Park, a premier Class-A mixed-use property in downtown Hollywood, Florida. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in FAVO’s diversification strategy, adding stabilized, income-generating real estate to its long-term portfolio.

1818 Park is a modern, mixed-use development that features residential, office, and retail components. The property, detailed at 1818Park.com, is a newly built, stabilized asset boasting high occupancy and long-term lease agreements across its tenant base, offering durable cash flow and positioning FAVO Capital in the heart of Young Circle, one of South Florida’s most vibrant commercial hubs.



As part of the transaction, the current owners of 1818 Park, led by real estate investment firm GCF Development, will become long-term equity partners in FAVO. This unique structure ensures operational continuity at the asset level and aligns the incentives of all stakeholders as FAVO scales its broader investment strategy.

“1818 Park brings both financial strength and seasoned real estate partners into our ecosystem,” said Vincent Napolitano, CEO of FAVO Capital.

Shaun Quin, President of FAVO Capital added, “This acquisition is more than a real estate play, it’s a deliberate step to strengthen our balance sheet and broaden the collateral base that underpins our private credit business. With a stronger asset position, we can secure larger, more competitive financing lines, expand our lending capacity, and deliver greater value to the SMBs and shareholders we serve.”

"This partnership reflects our shared confidence in FAVO's vision," said Chip Abele, CEO of GCF Development. "We believe in the long-term value of combining real estate and private credit under one integrated platform. This transaction is just the beginning."

Vaughan Korte, Chief Financial Officer of FAVO Capital, added: “Our approach has always been about positioning the company for stability, optionality, and long-term value creation.” Korte added, “Adding a stabilized, income-producing asset of this caliber doesn’t just diversify revenue, it directly supports the growth of our private credit operations by enhancing the quality of the collateral we can leverage in financing negotiations. This positions us to fund more clients, on better terms, while maintaining a durable financial foundation.”

“This acquisition is a natural extension of our vision to build a resilient, diversified investment and global brand strategy. By combining the predictable cash flows of high-quality real estate with the dynamic growth of our private credit business, we are creating a balanced portfolio designed to perform across market cycles," said Glen Steward, Chief Strategy Officer of FAVO Capital and Chairman of Stewards Investment Capital.

About 1818 Park

Situated in downtown Hollywood, FL, 1818 Park is a premier Class-A mixed-use development that blends modern residential living with high-end office and retail space. Designed with sustainability and walkability in mind, the property features sleek architectural design, strong anchor tenants, and long-term lease stability. With easy access to major highways, public transit, and Hollywood's active city center, 1818 Park offers a dynamic hub for business, community, and modern living.

About FAVO Capital, Inc.

FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO) is a diversified finance company. FAVO provides alternative revenue-based funding solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the United States, complemented by strategic investments in income-producing real estate. Since inception, FAVO has supported more than 10,000 businesses through the purchase of future receipts, while building a portfolio of stabilized, cash-flowing real estate assets that strengthen its balance sheet and expand its collateral base. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, with operations in New York and the Dominican Republic, FAVO Capital is committed to financial transparency, sustainable growth, and creating long-term value for its shareholders.

