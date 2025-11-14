Stewards Inc. Announces Official Corporate Name and Ticker Change to ‘SWRD’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD), a diversified financial company operating across private credit, real assets and digital finance, today announced that its corporate name and ticker symbol change will take effect at the open of trading on Nov. 14, 2025. The company will begin trading under its new ticker symbol, SWRD.

FINRA published the name and symbol change on its daily list Nov. 13, 2025, completing the final step in the company’s transition from Favo Capital Inc. to Stewards Inc. The update also aligns Stewards’ public-market identity with its ongoing preparation for its planned uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market, a process the company continues to advance through regulatory review.

“This marks an important milestone for our organization,” said Shaun Quin, President of Stewards Inc. “The name Stewards reflects our long-standing heritage and commitment to responsible growth, disciplined governance and supporting businesses and communities across the country. As we continue progressing toward our planned uplisting to Nasdaq, this identity positions us for the next stage of our evolution.”

The company’s CUSIP number remains unchanged. The Board of Directors and majority shareholder already approved the name change, and the Company filed an amendment to our articles of incorporation in Nevada to complete the corporate action. No further action is required from our shareholders as a result of the name or symbol change.

Stewards Inc. recently announced several corporate developments, including leadership enhancements, continued balance sheet strengthening and strategic progress across its operating segments.

About Stewards Inc. (formerly FAVO Capital Inc.)

Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD) is a diversified private credit, real asset, and digital finance platform advancing responsible growth through disciplined underwriting, technology-driven analytics, and transparent governance. The company provides scalable financing and structured credit solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States and is building a portfolio of income-producing real estate and digital-treasury assets that enhance balance sheet stability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of FAVO Capital Inc. (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s upcoming uplisting to Nasdaq, growth strategy, expansion plans, financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to general economic, financial and business conditions; the company’s leadership going forward; changes in market demand; the company’s ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives; the company’s ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit the company; the company’s continued ability to pay operating costs and meet demand for its financial products, services and real estate operations; the company’s ability to integrate its newly acquired real estate operations with its existing revenue-based funding solutions; competition in the financial services and real estate industries; volatility in the price of our digital treasury assets; regulatory changes affecting digital assets, DeFi, or treasury holdings; regulatory compliance; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the OTC Markets, including its most recent annual report and subsequent quarterly reports.

The company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Stewards Inc. (formerly FAVO Capital Inc.)

4300 N. University Drive, D-105

Lauderhill, FL 33351

Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

833-328-6477

Email: ir@stewards.com