Stewards Inc. Announces $10 Million Private Placement With Dolomite Foundation to Advance Digital Asset Strategy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Stewards Inc. (OTC: FAVO), a diversified financial company operating across private credit, real assets and digital finance, today announces a $10 million strategic partnership with Dolomite, a decentralized finance (DeFi) technology provider specializing in on-chain liquidity management, lending and tokenized asset infrastructure. The partnership is being executed through a Securities Purchase Agreement, with Dolomite Foundation leading the investment alongside certain accredited investors.

Under the agreement, Stewards and the Dolomite Foundation have executed a $10 million token-for-equity transaction structured as a private PIPE utilizing pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 2,450,981 shares of common stock at $4.08 per share. The PIPE is divided into 10 equal tranches of $1 million each, with tokens released upon achievement of specified $DOLO 30-day VWAP milestones ranging from $0.10 to $1.00. Tokens will be held in a jointly controlled, multi-signature wallet with a 3-of-4 signature threshold. Shares issued upon exercise are subject to a 12-month lockup and tokens to a 12-month hold period, subject to limited exceptions. Token proceeds will be used for treasury management, collateral, staking and governance within the Dolomite ecosystem, in accordance with the company’s compliance and risk management policies.

The partnership supports the launch of Stewards’ Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) initiative and enables the company to leverage Dolomite’s blockchain-based infrastructure to enhance its funding, settlement and treasury management capabilities through real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and stablecoin liquidity tools. The transaction includes consideration in the form of Dolomite’s native $DOLO tokens, which serve as utility assets within the Dolomite protocol ecosystem. Tokens will be delivered in stages, aligning with performance milestones between both parties. To ensure transactional integrity and transparency, the token consideration is subject to a structured release process administered under secure custody, with milestones aligned to the terms of the partnership.

The collaboration represents the first phase of Stewards’ broader Digital Asset Strategy, designed to embed compliant, technology-enabled finance across the company’s private credit and real asset operations.

“This partnership is more than a technology integration; it’s a strategic step toward building a more efficient and transparent financial architecture,” said Shaun Quin, president of Stewards Inc. “By aligning with a proven infrastructure provider, we can bring the transparency and speed of blockchain into our treasury and lending workflows while maintaining the governance and compliance standards expected of a public company.”

Through the DAT framework, Stewards expects to improve liquidity velocity and capital deployment efficiency. Faster settlement and reduced idle capital are intended to strengthen liquidity, broaden access to institutional funding partners and support the company’s goal of lowering its overall cost of capital. The DAT will also enable Stewards to manage fully reserved, U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins as part of its consolidated treasury operations, with reserves supported primarily by short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents.

The partnership also allows Stewards to explore tokenized representations of real-world assets, such as receivable portfolios and income-producing real estate, to facilitate secured financing and participation structures within appropriate regulatory parameters. These efforts are intended to enhance collateral efficiency and balance-sheet flexibility while maintaining adherence to applicable financial and securities laws.

“Our collaboration with Stewards demonstrates how decentralized infrastructure can interoperate with established financial systems in a compliant and scalable way,” said Corey Caplan, founder of Dolomite and chief technology officer at World Liberty Financial. “By integrating Dolomite’s on-chain architecture with Stewards’ private credit and real asset expertise, we’re showing that tokenized finance can deliver real-world value for institutional participants and help define the next evolution of compliant DeFi.”

“The partnership with Dolomite is a foundational element of our long-term digital finance strategy,” said Glen Steward, founder and chief strategy officer of Stewards Inc. “We see digital asset infrastructure not as a separate business line but as a unifying layer that improves liquidity management and capital efficiency across our entire platform.”

About Dolomite

Dolomite (Dolomite.io) is a decentralized finance protocol enabling lending, borrowing and margin trading for digital assets. Built for security, scalability and transparency, Dolomite combines smart contract automation with advanced risk management tools to support institutional and retail participants in the growing DeFi ecosystem.

About Stewards Inc. (formerly FAVO Capital Inc.)

Stewards Inc. (OTC: FAVO) is a diversified private credit, real asset, and digital finance platform advancing responsible growth through disciplined underwriting, technology-driven analytics, and transparent governance. The company provides scalable financing and structured credit solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States and is building a portfolio of income-producing real estate and digital-treasury assets that enhance balance sheet stability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding the expected benefits of the Digital Asset Treasury initiative, Nasdaq uplisting, capital efficiency, stablecoin operations, RWA tokenization, and the performance of $DOLO tokens. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of Stewards Inc. (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the website launch, the company’s upcoming uplisting to Nasdaq, growth strategy, expansion plans, financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to volatility in $DOLO token price, which could trigger clawback provisions or impair treasury value; regulatory changes affecting digital assets, DeFi, or treasury holdings; failure to achieve $DOLO VWAP milestones, delaying or preventing tranche exercises; blockchain network risks (e.g., outages, hacks, or smart contract failures in the multi-sig wallet); Nasdaq uplisting delays or denial; counterparty risk with Dolomite Foundation or syndicate members; general economic, financial, and cryptocurrency market conditions; the company’s leadership going forward; changes in market demand; the company’s ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives; the company’s ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit the company; the company’s continued ability to pay operating costs and meet demand for its financial products, services and real estate operations; the company’s ability to integrate its newly acquired real estate operations with its existing revenue-based funding solutions; competition in the financial services and real estate industries; regulatory compliance; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the OTC Markets, including its most recent annual report and subsequent quarterly reports.

The company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

