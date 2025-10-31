FAVO Capital Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to Stewards Inc.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – FAVO Capital Inc. (OTC: FAVO), a diversified financial company operating across financial services and real estate, today announces that it has filed to begin operating under the name Stewards Inc., reflecting its ongoing evolution into a multi-segment financial platform.

The name change represents a natural progression in the company’s growth and global brand strategy as it aligns its business units, governance framework, and investor communications under a single identity shared with the Stewards global brand. This transition is a brand and governance alignment, not a merger, and the company will continue to operate as a separate U.S. public entity under the new Stewards Inc. name.

“The Stewards organization has been operating globally for more than 27 years, and this alignment has my full support,” said Vincent Napolitano, chief executive officer of FAVO. “I’m thrilled to be part of a global brand and the strong foundation it represents.”

“The Stewards name reflects who we are today — disciplined, transparent, and focused on responsible growth,” said Shaun Quin, president of FAVO. “It speaks to our mission to be trusted stewards of capital, opportunity, and value creation for our shareholders and clients alike.”

The company has filed its DBA registration for Stewards Inc., and the effective date of the name and ticker symbol change is expected to be Nov. 10, 2025, pending FINRA’s corporate action confirmation. Until that date, the company’s common stock will continue to trade under its current ticker symbol, FAVO.

Under the new brand, Stewards Inc. will continue to expand its platform across three complementary pillars:

Private credit : Scalable revenue-based financing and structured lending solutions for small and mid-sized businesses

: Scalable revenue-based financing and structured lending solutions for small and mid-sized businesses Real assets : Income-producing and stabilized real estate investments that enhance balance sheet strength

: Income-producing and stabilized real estate investments that enhance balance sheet strength Digital infrastructure: Data-driven underwriting, AI optimization, and technology systems that improve operational efficiency and transparency

“The Stewards name carries deep personal significance,” said Glen Steward, founder and chairman of Stewards International and chief strategy officer of FAVO. “It reflects both my family name and the principles we built this brand on — stewardship, integrity, and discipline. This transition unites our values and brand identity across platforms that share common investors and long-term goals, while continuing to operate independently.”

There will be no impact on shareholders as a result of this change. The company’s CUSIP and ticker will be updated once FINRA’s approval becomes effective. Additional details will be announced through subsequent filings and press releases.

About Stewards Inc. (formerly FAVO Capital Inc.)

Stewards Inc. (OTC: FAVO) is a diversified private credit and real asset platform advancing responsible growth through disciplined underwriting, technology-driven analytics, and transparent governance. The company provides scalable revenue-based financing and structured credit solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States and is building a portfolio of income-producing real estate assets that enhance balance sheet stability.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with operations in New York and the Dominican Republic, Stewards is focused on creating sustainable, long-term value for shareholders while serving as a trusted steward of capital, opportunity, and performance across its integrated financial platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of FAVO Capital Inc. (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the website launch, the company’s upcoming uplisting to Nasdaq, growth strategy, expansion plans, financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to general economic, financial and business conditions; the company’s leadership going forward; changes in market demand; the company’s ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives; the company’s ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit the company; the company’s continued ability to pay operating costs and meet demand for its financial products, services and real estate operations; the company’s ability to integrate its newly acquired real estate operations with its existing revenue-based funding solutions; competition in the financial services and real estate industries; regulatory compliance; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the OTC Markets, including its most recent annual report and subsequent quarterly reports.

The company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Stewards Inc. (formerly FAVO Capital Inc.)

4300 N. University Drive, D-105

Lauderhill, FL 33351

Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

833-328-6477

Email: ir@favocapital.com