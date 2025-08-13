Ontic and 360 Privacy Join Forces to Expand Executive Protection with Embedded Digital Privacy Capabilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Privacy today announced a partnership with Ontic to integrate industry-leading digital executive protection capabilities directly into the Ontic Platform. This integration gives security teams a single, connected system to proactively detect, assess, and act on threats across the full spectrum of risk.

Through this alliance, Ontic enhances its offering for executive protection teams by embedding 360 Privacy’s proven personal data removal and monitoring technologies—without requiring a second platform or additional system to manage.

“Ontic has emerged as the industry standard for threat monitoring and executive security,” said Ben Barrontine, Vice President of Partnerships at 360 Privacy. “We’re excited to combine our digital privacy expertise with their proven platform and end-to-end services to deliver unmatched protection for high-risk individuals around the world.”

“360 Privacy is the clear leader in eliminating personal data exposure online,” said Harris Maidenbaum, Director of Partnership Development at Ontic. “Their proven digital privacy technology strengthens our platform, giving executive protection teams a unified view of digital and physical risk—something that’s long been missing in the market.”

360 Privacy’s technology strengthens Ontic’s ability to unify threat management by enabling security teams to detect compromised personal information, control digital footprints, and minimize risk to high-profile individuals—all within Ontic’s centralized workflows.

Capabilities now embedded into the Ontic Platform include:

360 Delete: Removes PII from hundreds of data broker websites and continuously monitors and deletes to control data repopulation, keeping personal information out of the hands of physical and digital threat actors.

Removes PII from hundreds of data broker websites and continuously monitors and deletes to control data repopulation, keeping personal information out of the hands of physical and digital threat actors. 360 Monitor: Scans and monitors the Deep Web and Dark Web to identify compromised PII, including sensitive information such as social security numbers, login credentials, and credit card information, thereby devaluing this data and making it difficult for threat actors to steal assets or identities.





The Ontic Connected Intelligence Platform is purpose-built to help security teams shift from siloed, reactive operations to proactive programs that surface meaningful insights, improve response, and support smarter business decisions. Ontic aggregates open-source intelligence (OSINT) and external threat signals alongside internal data from systems like HR, legal, IT, and facilities. With configurable workflows, automated reporting, and robust integrations, the platform eliminates manual processes and delivers a common operating picture across the entire risk landscape—from executive protection and workplace violence to insider threats and travel risk.

About 360 Privacy

360 Privacy, a leader in digital executive protection solutions, provides the essential security layer that bridges the gap between cybersecurity and physical security, protecting organizations, executives, and high net worth individuals. Its tiered approach to managing digital identity combines proprietary technology and automation with human expertise to prevent, monitor, and remediate high-risk threats across the attack surface, and both the deep and dark web. With decades of experience in military special operations, law enforcement, intelligence, technology, and executive protection, 360 Privacy is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, professional sports organizations, and ultra-high-net-worth families, to safeguard their assets, reputation, and sensitive information. To learn more, please visit: https://www.360privacy.io

About Ontic

Ontic provides software that helps corporate and government security teams identify threats, assess risk, and respond faster to keep people and organizations safe. Its Connected Intelligence Platform unifies security operations and data into a centralized system of record, enabling organizations to conduct risk assessments, protect against workplace violence, and manage threats and incidents more efficiently. Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies rely on Ontic to support security programs such as executive protection, threat intelligence, and corporate investigations. Learn more at ontic.co or follow us on LinkedIn .

