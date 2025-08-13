SemiCab Partners with RoaDo to Drive Revenue Growth and Expand Carrier Fleet Access

New Strategic Partnership Unlocks Expanded Carrier Network Through RoaDo Integration

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIME), a leading AI logistics provider, today announced that its subsidiary SemiCab Holdings, LLC (“SemiCab”) has entered into a strategic partnership with Hicetane Logistics Innovations Pvt. Ltd., an India-based shipping technology company operating under the brand RoaDo.

RoaDo provides an innovative e-commerce-style operating system for multiple phases of the transportation supply chain, connecting shippers to over 360 Indian trucking companies with a combined fleet of more than 10,000 trucks available via RoaDo’s real-time marketplace platform. This partnership enables SemiCab to scale access to available trucks dynamically and cost-effectively across multiple regions in India.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with RoaDo as we accelerate our expansion in the Indian logistics market,” said Ajesh Kapoor, CEO of SemiCab Holdings. “RoaDo’s technology allows us to flexibly access trucks on demand, helping us optimize routes and significantly reduce empty miles. This collaboration marks an important milestone in scaling our operations efficiently.”

Beyond India, SemiCab and RoaDo plan to collaborate on a go-to-market strategy to introduce SemiCab’s AI-driven optimization platform to RoaDo’s carrier network in North America via an integrated SaaS offering.

“We consider RoaDo a vital partner in accelerating our revenue growth by expanding on-demand trucking capacity and enhancing the network effects of our Collaborative Optimization™ platform. Access to scalable trucking capacity has been our biggest bottleneck in India. While we’ve grown our sales run rate over 400% year-to-date, this partnership unlocks a significant opportunity to capture much greater market potential,” added Kapoor.

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIME) is a holding company that primarily focuses on emerging technology and AI-powered supply-chain solutions through it’s SemiCab subsidiary.

SemiCab is an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address these common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully-loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing.

