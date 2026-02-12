SemiCab’s AI Platform Shown to Handle 400% More Freight Volume Without Additional Staff

New White Paper Highlights 4x Productivity Gains Over Traditional Brokers

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm”) (NASDAQ: RIME) – a leading AI technology company, today announced that its SemiCab platform in live customer deployments is enabling its customers’ internal operations to scale freight volumes by 300% to 400% without a corresponding increase in operational headcount.

These results, detailed in SemiCab’s recently published industry white paper, demonstrate how the company’s AI-driven Collaborative Transportation Platform is transforming freight management from a labor-intensive, manual process into a highly automated, intelligence-led system. In fact, individual operators using SemiCab have been able to manage more than 2,000 loads annually, compared to the traditional industry benchmark of approximately 500 loads per year per freight broker, demonstrating a 4x improvement in workforce productivity.

Across traditional logistics operations, freight planning, execution, and exception management rely heavily on manual workflows and fragmented systems. As volumes increase, costs typically scale linearly with headcount, limiting profitability and operational flexibility. SemiCab’s platform replaces this model with predictive, self-learning orchestration that automates network coordination at scale.

“Historically, logistics has been constrained by human bandwidth,” said Gary Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Algorhythm Holdings. “Every increase in volume requires more planners, more dispatchers, and more manual intervention. Our SemiCab platform breaks that dependency by embedding intelligence directly into the freight operating system.”

AI-Enabled Productivity at Scale

Through live deployments, SemiCab’s technology has successfully enabled:

Individual operators to manage more than 2,000 loads annually;

Significant reductions in manual planning and exception handling;

Faster onboarding of new customers and lanes;

Improved service consistency across expanding networks; and

Lower marginal operating costs as volumes grow.





By automating network-level decision-making, the platform allows organizations to scale throughput without proportional increases in labor, infrastructure, or overhead.

Structural Advantage Over Legacy Systems

Traditional transportation management systems and brokerage platforms rely on human-driven optimization layered on top of static rule sets. While effective at low to moderate volumes, these models become increasingly inefficient as complexity increases. SemiCab’s AI engine continuously learns from network activity, dynamically adjusting routing, pooling, and capacity allocation in real time.

“Most systems automate individual tasks,” stated Atkinson. “We automate the system itself. That’s the difference between digitizing old workflows and building a new operating model.”

Improved Margins and Capital Efficiency

The AI-driven leverage of SemiCab’s platform directly supports stronger unit economics and capital efficiency for its customers. As volumes increase, customers benefit from:

Lower cost per load;

Higher asset utilization;

Reduced administrative overhead; and

More predictable service levels.





For SemiCab’s customers, this model supports scalable growth with limited incremental fixed costs, reinforcing the company’s asset-light, technology-driven business model.

Platform for Global Expansion

The Company believes that AI-enabled operational leverage will be a defining characteristic of next-generation logistics networks. With its proven ability to scale operations efficiently, SemiCab is now extending this model through its Apex SaaS platform in the United States, and will use this platform in planned future international deployments.

“Freight is one of the largest industries in the world, yet it still operates on antiquated, labor-intensive models,” added Atkinson. “By applying artificial intelligence at scale, we’re unlocking a new level of productivity, profitability, and resilience for the entire freight ecosystem.”

