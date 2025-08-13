Red Cat’s Teal Drones Achieves Globally Recognized AS9100 Certification for Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Teal Drones, has achieved AS9100 certification from NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR), a leading global certification body for aerospace and defense quality systems.

The AS9100 standard, developed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) and based on ISO 9001, is the globally recognized benchmark for quality management in the aviation, space, and defense sectors. It includes aerospace-specific requirements that strengthen quality control, safety, and traceability. The certification confirms that Teal Drones meets these demanding standards across the full product lifecycle, covering design, manufacturing, and maintenance, ensuring consistent quality, reliability, and performance for customers and partners worldwide.

Achieved in July 2025, the certification is the result of a rigorous audit process that validates Teal’s dedication to operational excellence, continuous improvement, and process innovation. Meeting strict aerospace quality and safety standards, Teal Drones will continue to increase product reliability, streamline workflows, reduce waste, and strengthen customer satisfaction. The certification signals to buyers and partners that Red Cat’s Black Widow™ drones are supported by a robust quality management system, reinforcing the safety and trust of doing business with the company.

“Earning AS9100 certification is a major milestone for Teal Drones and comes at a pivotal moment in our growth,” said Mike McCormick, Quality System Manager at Teal Drones. “It validates the strength of our processes and the dedication of our team, and it gives our customers added confidence that we can consistently deliver mission-ready systems at scale. This certification comes at a time when we are expanding our facilities and manufacturing capabilities to meet rising demand for our drones while maintaining the highest standards the industry requires.”

The Black Widow, part of Red Cat’s Family of Systems, is a secure, NDAA-compliant ISR drone that was selected as the winner of the U.S. Army’s Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program. It is designed to deliver real-time intelligence at the tactical edge and is built to meet the mission-critical needs of U.S. and allied forces. The AS9100 certification reinforces Red Cat’s role as a trusted domestic manufacturer committed to strengthening the resilience of America’s drone industrial base, ensuring that advanced, high-performing unmanned systems are designed, built, and serviced in the United States.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain, Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

