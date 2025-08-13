Allied Universal Acquires Mulligan Security

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, the world’s leading security and facility services provider, today announced its further expansion in the northeast region of the U.S. with the acquisition of Mulligan Security.

For more than 30 years, Mulligan Security has provided security and fire safety services to clients in and around New York City. Its clients range from commercial properties and corporate facilities to hospitals and museums.

“Combining the strength of our businesses and leadership teams, will create new opportunities to expand our innovative security solutions to meet the needs of our clients,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “Mulligan Security’s deep expertise and strong presence in Greater New York City helps strengthen Allied Universal’s footprint in the region. Together, we’ll continue serving clients in New York City and beyond with outstanding service, greater value and continued innovation.”

About Allied Universal

The world’s leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $22 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

