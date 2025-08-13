Netcoins Launches 8 Additional Coins, Strengthening Canada’s Crypto Market Access

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero , is pleased to announce that Netcoins, a leading Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform, is Expanding its Crypto Offering with 8 New High-Demand Tokens. New additions include AI, Layer 1, and meme-based assets, bringing Netcoins’ total available coins to over 60.

Key Information

Netcoins is adding 8 new coins to the platform: ENA, HYPE, TAO, SUI, PUMP, PENGU, FARTCOIN and MOG .

. As artificial intelligence models advance, investor interest in decentralized alternatives such as Bittensor ($TAO) has surged. The total market capitalization of AI-focused cryptocurrencies has reached approximately $39 billion , with standout projects including $HYPE and $SUI leading the charge.

has surged. The total market capitalization of AI-focused cryptocurrencies has reached approximately , with standout projects including and leading the charge. This expansion reinforces Netcoins’ appeal to both institutional and retail investors seeking exposure to AI-related, Layer 1, and meme-based digital assets. It also reflects growing momentum driven by active treasury strategies among major corporations.



In response to this momentum—fueled in part by active treasury management strategies among major corporations—Netcoins has added support for $ENA, $HYPE, and $TAO, providing clients with broader access to this rapidly growing sector.

Spotlight on $HYPE and $SUI

$HYPE: A decentralized trading platform token that has seen sustained growth on the back of record trading volumes, a successful 2024 airdrop, and an ongoing buyback program—earning strong community support.

$SUI: A next-generation Layer 1 blockchain with transaction speeds surpassing both Solana and Ethereum, positioning itself as a serious challenger in the sector.

Meme Coin & Launchpad Trends

“Meme coin enthusiasm that first peaked in late 2023 has matured into a smaller group of high-demand tokens,” said Pavel Dolzhenko, Product Lead at Netcoins. “We’re also seeing the rapid rise of Launchpad ecosystems, led by $BONK—listed on Netcoins since early 2024—and $PUMP, which is now part of our latest expansion.”

Among the new meme coin listings, $PENGU and $FARTCOIN—the latter launched via Pump.fun—highlight the retail-driven trends that continue to shape trading activity in 2025.

For more information or to sign up, visit: www.netcoins.com

Coin Information and Data based on Friday, August 8, 2025 information from CoinMarketCap.com

About ENA (Ethena):

Market cap: $4.1B USD

ENA (Ethena) is an Ethereum-based governance token for Ethena—a DeFi protocol that issues a synthetic dollar (USDe) via delta‑neutral strategies. Launched in April of 2024, ENA is used to vote on platform risk controls, collateral parameters, and integrations, while USDe enables DeFi liquidity and yield platforms.

More about ENA

About FARTCOIN:

Market cap: $1.0B USD

FARTCOIN (Fartcoin) is a Solana meme coin launched in early 2025 as a humor‑branded joke token. Fartcoin is largely tied to entertainment, social engagement, and speculative trading, and contributes notably to Solana’s daily volume.

More about Fartcoin

About HYPE (Hyperliquid):

Market cap: $13.5B USD

HYPE is the native token of the Hyperliquid Layer‑1 exchange launched in 2024/early 2025. An Ethereum-based token, it supports governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and trading‑fee discounts (sometimes up to ~55 % APY for stakers). While precise 24‑hour volume data varies, Wall‑Street interest and corporate backbone deals have spotlighted HYPE, and analysts debate its upside risk amid large treasury backings.

More about HYPE

About TAO (Bittensor):

Market cap: $3.5B USD

TAO powers Bittensor, a decentralized ML network incentivizing AI contributions across nodes. Launched in November 2021, its use cases include staking, governance participation, and payment/reward for participating in the AI model marketplace.

More about TAO

About SUI:

Market cap: $13.22B USD

SUI is the native token of the high‑throughput layer‑1 Sui blockchain, designed for parallel execution using Move and sub‑second finality. Launched in 2023 by Mysten Labs, it has a fixed 10 billion supply. SUI powers gas fees, staking, governance, DeFi, gaming, and NFT activity.

More about SUI

About PUMP:

Market cap: $1.16B USD

Launched in July 2025 as a Solana‑based gamified meme token, PUMP functions as the native utility token of the Pump.fun ecosystem. PUMP unlocks value-add features such as platform-specific incentives, community governance and initiative participation. Other use cases include potential reductions in fees or enhanced access to features like livestream promotions. Pump’s use is mostly speculative and promotional; with occasional buybacks having been deployed but broader utility remains minimal

More about PUMP

About PENGU (Pudgy Penguins):

Market cap: $2.29B USD

PENGU launched alongside the Pudgy Penguins NFT brand (mid‑2024) and is a Solana-based token meant for community incentives and governance in that ecosystem. Use cases include governance in the Pudgy Penguins metaverse, NFT drops, and speculative engagement tied to brand momentum.

More about PENGU

About MOG (Mog Coin):

Market cap: $524M USD

MOG Coin (MOG) is an Ethereum‑based meme coin that launched in July 2023 as a humorous, cat‑themed digital token with the ambition of becoming a culture-defining movement. Its purpose is primarily community and culture-driven—it serves as a social engagement token, used in meme campaigns, tipping, and viral content propagation, without any emerging DeFi protocols.

More about MOG

