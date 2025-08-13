XFC Global and Borroka MMA Announce Historic Partnership to Bring XFC 53 to Las Vegas, NV on September 20th, 2025

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI), the parent company of XFC Global, and Borroka MMA have announced a landmark partnership to co-promote XFC 53, set for Saturday, September 20th, 2025, at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Titled Borroka MMA Presents XFC 53, the event will be headlined by Featherweight World Champion Juan “The Spaniard” Archuleta. Taking place during Mexican Independence Day week, a highlight on the combat sports calendar, the XFC and Borroka partnership is set to deliver a premier MMA showcase in Las Vegas in 2025.

“Since acquiring the XFC brand in 2023, Xtreme One’s goal has been to align with visionary leaders in MMA,” said Chris Defendis, President, Xtreme One Entertainment. “Partnering with Randel Aleman and Borroka MMA is exactly the kind of collaboration we’ve been aiming for. Our shared vision for the future of MMA makes this a natural fit. We hope this is the first of many partnerships with regional promotions across the US and globally.”

"This is a milestone for Borroka MMA,” said Randel Aleman, President of Borroka MMA. “XFC has a long history in MMA with an international fanbase and global media distribution. Together, we can fulfill our promise of featuring the Next Generation of MMA.®”

“Hosting this event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas — during one of the most iconic weeks in combat sports — reflects everything we stand for. Our mission has always been to develop the future stars of MMA. We're honored to be part of Mexican Independence Day week and proud to show the world why XFC 53 will be the place to be."

The venue, formerly known as The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, holds a special place in MMA history. Since hosting WFA 1 in 2001, it has seen legendary promotions like UFC, WEC, Strikeforce, WSOF, and PFL grace its stage. Renamed The Theater at Virgin Hotels, it reentered the MMA spotlight with UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili in 2023, followed by several PFL events — cementing its reputation as a launchpad for champions.

Now, Juan Archuleta (30-7) returns to action just a week after his birthday, riding high from a viral knockout victory in June at BORROKA 3, where he captured the inaugural Borroka MMA Featherweight World Title with a stunning flying knee finish. Despite a decorated career in Bellator, RIZIN, and King of the Cage, XFC 53 marks Archuleta’s long-awaited Las Vegas debut.

Archuleta is set to defend his Borroka MMA title against a yet-to-be-announced challenger. Full bout details will be revealed in the coming days.

The co-main event will feature the inaugural BORROKA XFC flyweight world title fight between two of the sport's top prospects, who will vie to become the first flyweight world champion and the promotion's second world champion overall. This world title fight came about as both men have been on a collision course since signing with the promotion.

Galvan (9-3) returns after shining at the first two BORROKA MMA events. Galvan, known as "El Huracan," knocked out Dana White's Contender Series alum Cee Jay Hamilton at BORROKA 1. The Las Vegas resident then returned in the main event of BORROKA 2: Galvan vs. Trujillo with a dominant Unanimous Decision win against former CFFC champion Alberto Trujillo this past March.

Meanwhile, Maya (9-3) returns to the cage after winning his Borroka debut on the same card as Galvan at BORROKA 2. The Mexico native known as "Kamikaze" defeated LFA veteran Rodney Kealohi via Unanimous Decision that night. Now the Budo SC interim flyweight champion looks to win his first world title and give his Mexican fans another reason to celebrate during Mexican Independence Day week.

Currently Announced Fight Card:

Main Event | Featherweight Title Bout (145 lb)

Juan Archuleta (30-7) vs. TBA

Co-Main Event | Flyweight Title Bout (125 lb)

Israel Galvan (9-3) vs. Jordi Maya (9-3)

Welterweight Bout (170 lb)

Eric Beck (1-0) vs. Gavin Hallinan (2-1)

Welterweight Bout (170 lb)

Sebastian Mordecai (0-1) vs. Kris Jennings (0-1)

Bantamweight Bout (135 lb)

David Gray (0-1) vs. Elijah Ozuna (1-2)

Featherweight Bout (145 lb)

Tyler Mathison (6-4) vs. Desmond Manabat (4-7)

Tickets for XFC 53 will go on sale Friday, August 15th through www.virginhotelslv.com/venue/the-theater or www.axs.com. Ticket prices and seating options will be announced soon. Doors will open at 3:00 PM PDT, with the first preliminary bouts starting at 4:00 PM PDT and the main card beginning at 6:00 PM PDT.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a diversified holding company, Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) (Xtreme One) is focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. (XFC), is the licensee of all the brands and intellectual property formerly produced and promoted by Xtreme Fighting Championships Inc. worldwide, including over 50 televised professional MMA events spanning hundreds of fights in the U.S. and Latin America produced since 2006. Xtreme One acquired XFC Global in 2023, and under the direction of the company’s world-class board and management team, the Company has produced six televised pro MMA events viewed by millions of fans. XFC fights are streamed live on beIN Sports, Band Sports, CDN Deportes, YouTube, Triller TV, the American Forces Network, and a growing number of media platforms.

For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or XFC.Global. For retail investor rewards, discounts on merchandise, and VIP access to upcoming events, join the Xtreme Shareholder Rewards program at TiiCKER.com/XONI.

For more information, please contact:

Jen Wenk, APR

JWenk@xtremeone.com

208.421.2919 cell/text/WhatsApp

About Borroka MMA:

Borroka MMA is a professional Mixed Martial Arts promotion founded in 2024 by long-time industry veterans. Built to launch and develop the careers of elite athletes, BORROKA MMA serves as a proving ground for those aspiring to reach the pinnacle of the sport by competing in the UFC. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada — the Fight Capital of the World — BORROKA MMA presents live events across the country and is quickly becoming one of the most respected organizations in the fastest-growing sport on the planet.

Please visit BorrokaPromotions.com for updates and information. BORROKA MMA is on Facebook at Facebook.com/BORROKAMMA. BORROKA MMA is also on Instagram at @BORROKAMMA and X (formerly Twitter) at @BORROKAMMA.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdcb9b15-4a7b-46bf-8fbd-6c1159a10ea0