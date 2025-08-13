Finacity Successfully Facilitates Three New Accounts Receivable Funding Programs with a Combined Total of US $340 million in Committed Capital

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a White Oak Global Advisors company, announced that it has successfully launched three new accounts receivables funding programs with a combined total of US $340 million of committed capital. All three programs were funded by a non-bank financial institution.

Finacity acted as the administrator for the programs, providing analytic and execution support, and is responsible for ongoing program administration and reporting for all three programs.

About the Transactions

The first transaction is a four-year deal for a private-equity sponsored US software company. The receivables are denominated in USD and CAD, but funding was only in USD. Finacity integrated data feeds from four business divisions, one in Canada and three in the US.

The second transaction is a four-year deal for a private-equity sponsored US food and beverage company. Both funding and receivables are in USD. Finacity integrated data feeds from three different business divisions in the US.

The third transaction is a four-year deal for a private-equity sponsored US food and beverage company. The transaction includes business divisions in the US, Canada, and the UK. Finacity integrated three different data feeds, one for each country. The receivables are denominated in USD, GBP, and CAD and funding is in USD.

In each transaction, Finacity’s proprietary reporting platform aggregates data feeds from multiple countries, divisions, and ERPs. This enables Finacity to provide a consolidated set of daily and monthly reporting for each transaction to the respective funding party and originators.

About Finacity

Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

