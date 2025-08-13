ASUS Launches V400 AiO Series in Canada

KEY POINTS

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced the availability of the ASUS V400 AiO, a new series of slim, sleek and powerful all-in-one PCs designed for modern families and workspaces. Available in both 24-inch and 27-inch models with a variety of configurations, the series offers exceptional versatility, starting at just C$899.

V400 AiO PCs combine advanced technology, superior performance and a minimalist aesthetic, offering users an enhanced computing experience.

Space-saving design: Slim and lightweight with a sleek NanoEdge display

ASUS V400 AiO series benefits from a remarkably slim, light and space-saving design. The vibrant NanoEdge display offers expansive 178° viewing angles with a thin bezel for near-seamless edge-to-edge viewing, achieving an impressive up to 93% screen-to-body ratio. The Full HD (FHD) 24-inch (V440) or 27-inch (V470) boasts 1920x1080 resolution and features an anti-glare coating and certified by TÜV Rheinland for eye comfort and low blue-light emissions — ensuring eyes stay fresh during long viewing sessions.

The NanoEdge display also boasts 100% sRGB color gamut and 72% NTSC for vivid and realistic-looking colors. Exclusive ASUS Splendid technology is included with V400 AiO series to ensure true-to-life colors — whether it’s an image of a sunset, a clear blue sky or subtle skin tones. There’s even a special Vivid mode for those moments of creation, enabling users to achieve an overall level of color saturation that enhances the hues to make images look stunning.

Compact, streamlined beauty

ASUS V400 AiO series projects a minimalist aesthetic, with a slim, stylish design that’s perfect for modern homes and workspaces. Even the internals are tidy, creating a smaller package that empowers greater expandability.

Compared to previous-generation designs, V400 AiO benefits from a bezel height that’s been reduced by 38%, while the overall profile is 25% thinner1 – creating a sleek and sophisticated profile that blends performance with beauty. The rearranged layout of internal components also contributes to its overall reduction in size, elevating V400 AiO’s visual appeal while maximizing its use of space.

Packed with performance and storage

ASUS V400 series is powered by up to an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, delivering superb performance with a balance of power and efficiency cores to tackle even the most demanding workloads. Supported by up to 32GB of lightning-fast DDR5 memory, it ensures seamless multitasking and smooth operation.

The system also packs up to 1TB SSD storage. This delivers ultra-fast data read and write speeds to empower seamless creativity and productivity, and ensures lightning-quick response times and faster loading to power through every task.

Comprehensive connectivity

ASUS V400 AiO series is equipped with a diverse array of connectivity options, including HDMI-in, HDMI-out, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB-C, SD and microSD card slots, ensuring versatility for all your peripherals. The inclusion of HDMI-in means that it’s easy to connect external devices like smartphones or games consoles, empowering the use of V400 AiO’s expansive display for immersive big-screen experiences.

Immersive audio

For intensely immersive multimedia experiences, ASUS V400 AiO series has a hugely powerful audio system. The integrated high-quality stereo speakers can deliver pure and rich sound, and benefit from an advanced bass-reflex design — a design typically only available in hi-fi speaker systems — to deliver smooth, powerful bass and clear, full-range sound that must be heard to be believed. The sound mixed in Dolby® Atmos stereo goes beyond left and right channels. Instead, sound is precisely placed all around, creating an enveloping effect that fully immerses the listener in the audio experience.

AI-powered noise cancellation and smart camera

With AI-powered noise cancellation, ASUS V400 AiO series elevates video conferencing and media consumption. The two-way noise-canceling feature filters out background noise for clearer audio during calls, while eliminating disruptions for both ends of the conversation.

V400 AiO also benefits from an ASUS AI camera. This ensures top-quality video calls with automatic background blur, lighting correction, gaze tracking and even an appearance filter – ensuring users always looks their best. Additionally, ASUS 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) technology sharpens video clarity for a professional, polished look in virtual meetings.

Secure by design

ASUS V400 AiO is equipped with first-class security to keep crucial data safe and ease the accelerating need for remote working. The retractable camera can be hidden manually for instant privacy, whenever it’s needed. On the hardware side, a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip securely stores authentication information, so personal details remain encrypted. This virtually eliminates the risk of leaks through hacking. V400 AiO also has a Kensington Nano lock slot that provides a way to physically safeguard the machine, preventing theft of the PC from unsupervised locations.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The new ASUS V400 AiO Series is now available across Canada in both 24-inch and 27-inch models, offered in multiple configurations to suit a range of needs. The ASUS V470VA AiO starts at C$1,099, while the ASUS V440VA AiO starts at C$899. Both models are available now through the ASUS Store and select retailers nationwide including Amazon, Best Buy or CDW. More specifications are provided below.

Specifications2

Processor [V470VA]



Intel® Core™ i5-13420H Processor 2.1 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores, 12 Threads)



Intel® Core™ i7-13620H Processor 2.4 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 Threads)







[V440VA]



Intel® Core™ i3-1315U Processor 1.2 GHz (10M Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 6 cores) Color White



Black Operating system Windows 11 Home Display [V440VA] 23.8" non-touch FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, 16:9, wide view, anti-glare, 250 nits, 72% NTSC, 60Hz



[V470VA] 27" non-touch FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, 16:9, wide view, anti-glare, 300 nits, 72% NTSC, 60Hz Cameras 1080p FHD camera Memory &

storage DDR5 5200 MHz (2 x SO-DIMM)​



8GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, Memory Max Up to: 32GB DDR5



16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, Memory Max Up to: 32GB DDR5 Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD



1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Wireless Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Connectivity [Rear]



1 x HDMI-out 1.4



3 x USB 3.2 Type A Gen1



1 x RJ45 LAN



1 x Power Input



1 x USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 1







[Side]



1 x USB 2.0 Type A



1 x Microphone / Headphone Combo Jack



1 x Kensington lock Security BIOS Booting User Password Protection



HDD User Password Protection and Security



Kensington Security Slot™(7x 3mm)



With privacy shutter



Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM) Included in the box Wireless optical mouse



Wireless sandstone white keyboard



Wired optical mouse (USB)



Wired black keyboard (USB) AC adapter [V440VA] ø4.5, 90W AC Adapter, Output: 19V DC, 4.74A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal







[V470VA] ø4.5, 120W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.0A, 120W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal Built-in Apps MyASUS



ASUS Business Manager



AI ExpertMeet (AI features need devices with 12GB RAM or more) Ecolabels &



Compliances EPEAT Gold



Energy star 8.0



RoHS



REACH Size [V440VA] 54.1 x 41.6 x 1.7 ~ 21.0 cm (21.30" x 16.38" x 0.67" ~ 8.27")



[V470VA] 61.3 x 44.7 x 1.7 ~ 21.0 cm (24.13" x 17.60" x 0.67" ~ 8.27") Weight [V440VA] 7.0kg (15.21 lbs)



[V470VA] 9.0kg (19.84 lbs)





1 Measurements compared to ASUS AiO A3402.

2 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com/ca-en/

