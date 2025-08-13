BTCC Exchange Enters the Sports Sponsorship Court with NBA Superstar and Lifestyle Icon Jaren Jackson Jr.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, one of the world's longest-serving crypto exchanges, welcomed 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador. As a phenomenal shot blocker and leader on the court for the Memphis Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. is set to partner with BTCC and the world of crypto.

With BTCC’s first-ever sports sponsorship, the partnership marks a significant step in BTCC’s efforts to bring cryptocurrency closer to mainstream audiences and leverage the influence of world-renowned athletes to expand its global user base. The collaboration will focus on bridging the gap between professional sports and cryptocurrency through various marketing initiatives and fan engagement opportunities.

Beyond the basketball court, Jackson Jr.’s love for music and fashion further infuses his lifestyle and cultural relevance of elite sporting excellence and next-generation finance. Through the integration of a highly secured platform, Jackson Jr. and his fans are able to focus on what matters most – the action on the court and their passionate hobbies off it.

Jackson Jr.’s fans can look forward to learning more about the player through engaging content while also having the chance for greater fan engagement with Jackson Jr. through BTCC. The partnership throws the spotlight on BTCC’s key features such as futures trading and copy trading.

“I’m very excited to join the BTCC family. They’re not just another crypto brand—they’ve been in it for over a decade, and that kind of consistency means something to me. I’ve always believed in doing the work, staying disciplined, and thinking long-term, whether that’s in basketball or building your future. Partnering with a platform that shares that mindset is a natural step for me and I look forward to this journey,” said Jackson Jr. of the partnership.

In an industry where trust, discipline, and long-term vision matter, Jackson represents exactly the kind of leader BTCC wants to build with. The 7’0” shot-blocking phenom—known for his defensive prowess in locking down opponents and leading with poise—now turns his focus to helping BTCC break down barriers between sports and crypto.

“Jaren brings authenticity, consistency, and a championship mindset—values that mirror what we’ve built at BTCC over the past 14 years,” said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC. “We’re not here for hype—we’re here for substance and Jaren’s personality and traits embodies all that as a sporting, cultural and lifestyle icon. We welcome Jackson to the BTCC family and are excited for what is to come!”

To kick off this exciting partnership, BTCC will be launching a trading competition featuring Jackson Jr.'s signed merchandise and a massive prize pool. For more information, please visit here and stay tuned for more information on BTCC’s official website and X account .

About Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is a professional basketball player for the Memphis Grizzlies of the National Basketball Association. A three-time All-Defensive team pick, two-time All-Star and the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year—Jackson has averaged 18.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 407 career games with Memphis. Jackson’s defensive skills, combined with his offensive versatility, make him one of the most valuable players on the court.

Beyond his basketball career, Jaren Jackson Jr. is known for his intellectual pursuits and business interests. He is considered one of the most business-savvy young athletes in the NBA. As a rising NBA star with a strong presence on and off the court, he represents the next generation of athletes who are not only competitors but also brand-builders and innovators.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC has established itself as a trusted and reputable exchange due to its unwavering commitment to security and transparency. Operating globally, BTCC places great emphasis on compliance with regulations, holding regulatory licenses in the USA, Canada, and Europe. With over 9.1 million users worldwide, BTCC provides market-leading liquidity and exceptional security, boasting a flawless safety record for 14 years and counting.

With a mission of providing a trading platform that is fair and reliable in every sense, BTCC offers diverse services, providing spot, futures (with up to 500x leverage), and copy trading. Besides, BTCC boasts a free demo trading feature, making it an excellent choice for beginners seeking a reliable practice environment. The platform's longevity and reliability have made it increasingly popular among both novice and experienced traders.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/btccbitcoin/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BTCCExchange

Contact: press@btcc.com