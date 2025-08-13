Vanguard To Showcase Versatile Lithium-Ion Battery Solutions at iVT Expo 2025

Milwaukee, WI, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard will showcase its latest advancements in lithium-ion battery technology at the iVT Expo in Chicago, Illinois, August 20-21. Returning for its second year at the show, Vanguard will be in booth #825, demonstrating its commitment to providing powerful, versatile and reliable electrification solutions for the off-highway vehicle market.

iVT Expo is a premier event for discovering the latest components and technologies shaping the future of construction, agriculture, mining, material handling and forestry vehicles. Vanguard will highlight its philosophy of moving beyond the “one-size-fits-all” approach and display a comprehensive range of battery packs designed for seamless integration.

“We are thrilled to return to iVT Expo to show OEMs how our advanced battery systems can help them navigate the path to electrification,” said David Frank, SVP & president of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. “Our focus is on providing flexible and fully integrated power solutions durable enough to meet the specific needs of the off-highway industry. Our battery systems are built to withstand extreme conditions, offering the reliable performance and seamless integration partners need for their advanced equipment."

Innovative Power on Display

Attendees visiting the Vanguard booth can explore a robust lineup of commercial battery packs. Each pack is engineered for durability, safety and performance with features like diecast aluminum casings, advanced Battery Management Systems (BMS) and dual CANbus communication. To complement its battery packs, Vanguard also offers other integrated system components, such as motor controllers, to provide a comprehensive power solution.

Products featured in the booth will include:

Vanguard™ 1.5kWh 1 (Si1.5) Commercial Battery : This innovative, swappable battery pack offers a standard charge time of just 75 minutes when used with compatible Vanguard chargers 2 , eliminating downtime. Its standard interface allows it to be easily exchanged between different equipment, offering unparalleled versatility on the jobsite.

This innovative, swappable battery pack offers a standard charge time of just 75 minutes when used with compatible Vanguard chargers , eliminating downtime. Its standard interface allows it to be easily exchanged between different equipment, offering unparalleled versatility on the jobsite. Vanguard 3.5kWh 1 (Fi3.5) Commercial Battery: Designed to be easily integrated, the Fi3.5 is now available in both 24V and 48V configurations, simplifying the integration process for OEMs transitioning from lead-acid batteries.

Designed to be easily integrated, the Fi3.5 is now available in both 24V and 48V configurations, simplifying the integration process for OEMs transitioning from lead-acid batteries. Vanguard 5kWh 1 (Fi5.0) Commercial Battery: The Fi5.0 shares many of the same benefits found in the rest of the Vanguard battery lineup. This powerful battery provides OEMs and operators with a total solution. OEMs get easy integration with their equipment and components that are serviceable. Operators get instant, reliable power for their jobs.

The Fi5.0 shares many of the same benefits found in the rest of the Vanguard battery lineup. This powerful battery provides OEMs and operators with a total solution. OEMs get easy integration with their equipment and components that are serviceable. Operators get instant, reliable power for their jobs. Vanguard 7kWh1 (Fi7.0) Commercial Battery: Answering OEM demand for greater flexibility, this battery is available in both long and tall configurations to suit a wider range of applications, from construction to industrial and recreation. It delivers more power in a compact footprint and can be scaled in parallel with other Fi7.0 packs to meet larger power needs.

All Vanguard batteries are backed by an eight-year commercial limited warranty3 and the extensive Briggs & Stratton dealer network.

Strong Partnerships in Electrification

Vanguard is proud to collaborate with a network of leading Battery Technology Partners who are also exhibiting at iVT Expo. Demonstrating the real-world application and integration of Vanguard battery systems, these technology partnerships are transforming the electrification process for small- to mid-sized OEMs. By providing standardized solutions and access to exceptional engineering support, the partners help OEMs across the country meet their battery power goals. Attendees are encouraged to visit these partners to see Vanguard power in action:

Kraft Mobile Systems (booth #450), which will be displaying a Multiquip Concrete Buggy powered by the Fi5.0 battery.

Hydraulic Controls Inc. (booth #1235), which will be displaying a UTV powered by the Fi7.0 long battery.

Check out other Vanguard Battery Technology Partners who will be at the show, including:

Terzo Power Solutions (booth #245)

IFP Motion Solutions (booth #715)

Applied Engineering Systems (booth #1010)

Canimex (booth #1000)

JEM Technical (booth #1245)

JWF Technologies (booth #1230)

Nott Company (booth #909)

Visit Vanguard at booth #825 to learn how the company’s rugged battery systems can be tailored for a wide range of equipment and application styles.

1Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

2When the battery temperature is <30°C at the start of charging with the Vanguard 1425W Battery Charger

3See vanguardpower.com/na/en_us/support/warranty.html for warranty details

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power

solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. Learn more here: https://www.briggsandstratton.com/na/en_us/home.html

